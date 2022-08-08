What is body dysmorphia? Disorder suffered by Megan Fox

It is well known by several artists that being in the world of entertainment is not always easy, which is the reason why some suffer from certain disorders, as recently revealed Megan foxand the question arises about what is body dysmorphia

It turns out that the renowned actress starred on the cover of GQ Style magazine, along with her current partner, Richard Colson Bakerwho is better known as Machine Gun KellyHis stage name.

-Related information: What is fibromyalgia?, the disease suffered by Susana Zabaleta

However, in this edition, both celebrities opened up to the public and gave strong revelations ranging from their relationship to the complications they have experienced throughout their lives, and of course, during their careers.

And it is that, according to the British magazine, together, the artists found a way to “fight together in the dark”.

Well, the Hollywood star confessed that she was diagnosed with the body dysmorphic disorderbut he has worked hard to “not suffer anymore”.

“We can look at someone and think: \u2018that person is so beautiful, their life must be very easy\u2019. Most likely, they don’t feel that way about themselves. (\u2026) I have a lot of deep insecurities.”

However, it is not the only one with mental health problems before the world of fame, because the American stated that Machine Gun Kelly He has “post-traumatic stress.”

The famous couple, currently one of the public’s favorites, maintained that being together is a way of getting ahead and work on the “demons” each.

What is body dysmorphia?

According to the Mayo Clinic, it is a mental health disorderin which one constantly thinks about the physical defectsas well as some that cannot be perceived by others.

In that sense, one can feel very embarrassed, anxious and even intimidatedso they tend to avoid social actions.

In this way, people who suffer from this condition focus too much on their appearance and body image, looking at themselves very often in the mirror.

Despite feeling a possible satisfaction after “fixing” the defect, the anxiety tends to return, and the need to repair the situation again arises.

Symptoms of body dysmorphic disorder

Preoccupation with a perceived defect in appearance, but which others do not see or find irrelevant.

Strongly believe that the defect makes you “ugly or misshapen.”

Considering that others perceive someone’s appearance negatively or make fun of it.

Constant personal grooming, looking in the mirror or scratching the skin, that is, behaviors to hide the defect.

Covering up the perceived “imperfection” through makeup, clothing, or style.

Compare appearance with others frequently.

Seek approval of the physique from other people.

perfectionist tendencies.

When should you go to the doctor?

According to the Mayo Clinic website, at detect any symptoms You can consult a specialized mental health professional.

Although there is a possibility that the shame and shame caused by the disorder may complicate this action.

But it is of the utmost importance, as it does not improve on its own and must be treated medically, because otherwise it can cause serious damage to thoughts and behaviors related to the problem. suicide.

Now that you know more about what the body dysmorphiathe disorder that Megan Fox suffers from, it is relevant to detect this type of behavior in one or in the people around us.