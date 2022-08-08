Tristan Thompson cheats on Khlo Kardashian again while they’re expecting their second child

tristan thompson It seems that he gives more to talk about off the track than for what he does on it. the player of the chicago bulls has made the news again after being seen with a different woman than Khlo Kardashian. One more infidelity that adds to the many others that the influencer has forgiven.

And it is that before the birth of Truethe daughter they have in common Thompson Y kardashianthe news came to light that the basketball player had been cheating on the influencer with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s best friend. A drama that we can follow closely in the reality show ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashian’. In it you could see a Khlo Kardashian devastated to hear the news and screaming “liar” to the Bulls pvot.

But it seems that the influencer left the deceptions and infidelities aside to carry out the co-parenting of her daughter in the best possible way together with tristan and give True a brother or sister through surrogacy.

Thompson, unfaithful once again

Recently fans have been able to see tristan thompson on vacation in Greece from the hand of a different woman than Khlo Kardashian. An image that is already common to see in the case of Thompson.

Page Six discovers that both the pvot and this unknown woman spent the night in a club in Mykonos and that Tristan has taken advantage of the summer to go from party to party. The media reported that the basketball player has met with Justin Combs and Kanye West’s ex, Chaney Jones, to enjoy before returning to the tracks.

Fans are still surprised after the decision to khlo kardashian to trust Thompson again to have a second child and even joke with the multiple infidelities knowing that the influencer will forgive the player for life.