Tiktoker teaches us the most effective way to kill broccoli worms

Much has been said about how important it is to food washing fresh that are bought in the supermarket or in the market, a cleaning habit that has become more than necessary in the home kitchen. The main objective of disinfection of fruits and vegetables is because many foods are not protected by packaging, have been grown in soil, or have been handled in many ways that are at risk of coming into contact with many contaminants. Washing is necessary to remove traces of earth and even chemicals that they may contain.

One of the vegetables best known and that are not lacking in any diet is the broccoli, delicious vegetable rich in vitamins and minerals that in addition to being low in calories also has a high antioxidant power. But, do you know what is the correct way to disinfect them and eliminate the little worms containing? In this note we tell you which is the most effective.

According to the information that the TikToker of the account shares with us @soyrafacarbajal to properly disinfect this type of vegetables must be done with chlorine, since in these foods it is common for some type of worms or the well-known ‘caterpillars’ to grow. It is important to first check where they are feeding and that it is not a part in a state of decomposition, since in these cases there is a risk of pathogenic microorganisms adhering.

With regard to some other suggestions for washing broccoli with vinegar, TikToker It is recommended to do it as long as a subsequent disinfection is carried out, but with chlorine, This is because vinegar does not remove all microorganisms. The same is recommended for fruits such as strawberriesall disinfection must be done with chlorine.

Remember to take care of your health and that of your family with these simple tips for washing and disinfecting food!



