This is Dua Lipa’s STRICT diet to maintain her SPECTACULAR figure in 2022

In addition to being a great singer and standing out in music, Dua Lipa He has also ventured into modeling, a facet in which he relies on a strict diet that helps you keep your spectacular figure, which he takes the opportunity to show off on each catwalk and on top of the stage. Learn about this diet that Dua Lipa follows as well as other music and film celebrities.

It was on a podcast to which she was invited, in which Dua Lipa revealed what is strict diet that she continues to keep her figure, it is a diet in which you only consume fruits, vegetables and fish; He also shared that his metabolism does not allow him to process the foods after a certain time, so she has chosen to follow a fast and thus be able to maintain that spectacular figure.

Related news

This type of fast, I make it clear, is supervised by a professional, “I haven’t eaten anything solid since six in the evening. When I eat late, my body is not able to work well on it and it takes me longer to process the food”was what he said Dua Lipa about the diet that carries. He also revealed that he likes to supplement his diet by consuming vitamins to strengthen his system.

Despite being a diet very strict, Dua Lipa He showed that he is not limited when consuming foodsand that some of his favorite dishes are of Albanian origin, including spinach cake and ajvar, a condiment made from red peppers. “I drink a lot of water. I also take vitamins, a lot of Omega 3. I feel like it really helps my skin“.

Like Dua Lipaother celebrities who wear this type of strict dietThey are Hally Berry and Jennifer Aniston, because in the same way they have a metabolism that after a certain hour can no longer process the foods so they should eat before such time padar that in this way the body can work correctly and a good digestion is carried out.