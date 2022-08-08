This free application is perfect to control your expenses, save and organize yourself with a head

Splitwise is a free app with which you can control both the money your friends owe you and the money you owe them.

In summer it is more common meet your friends for lunch or dinner and when it’s time to pay, there’s trouble, since one only has a card, another only has 50 euro bills and another doesn’t get the money and asks you to you put his part and he’ll pay you tomorrow.

This causes that in the end you are you the one who ends up paying for everyone and you hope that each of your friends will remember what they owe you, but you know perfectly well that it’s not going to be like that.

For this reason, today we come to talk about Splitwise, a free application with which you can control your expenses, save and organize yourself with your head.

Splitwise is the best app to split and share expenses

Splitwise is a really simple application to use, since to start using it you simply have to download and install it from the direct link to the Google Play Store that we leave you at the end of this article and sign in with your Google account.

Once this is done, to manage a shared payment with Splitwise you just have to follow a few simple steps:

Open the Splitwise app on your Android mobile

Access the tab groups and press the button Create a new group

Give the group a name, for example, Dinner

Select one of the four group types: Travel, Home, Couple or Other

Click on the button Save that appears in the upper right corner to create the group

Well, once you have created the group, the next step is add people who owe you money and the total amount to divide. To carry out the first task you just have to perform a few simple actions:

inside tab groups enter the group you just created

Click on the button Add members to the group

Select the contacts you want to add to the group

If there is a person that you do not have saved in your contacts, you can add them by clicking on the button Add a new contact to Splitwise

Once the contacts are added click on the icon with the white arrow on a red background which is located at the bottom right of the app

Finally click on the button End up and a pop-up window will appear with which you can send an SMS to each of them to remind them of the pending payment

Lastly, you have to add the total amount paid by you or someone else and divide it among all group members and for this you just have to perform the following steps:

inside tab groups enter the group you just created

Click on the button Add expense that appears at the bottom right of the app

In the first field that appears, enter a description of the payment for example, the date of the dinner in question

Next select the currency in which the payment has been made and the amount of the same

Click on the button You to indicate who has paid said amount: if it has been only you, another person or if there have been several

Click on the button in equal parts and choose the way to divide the payment between several options: divide equally : the amount is divided equally among all members of the group Divide into unequal parts : here you must indicate the amount that each one must pay By percentages : enter the percentage that each person must pay by installments : ideal for divisions based on time (2 nights=2 installments) or for families (family of 3=3 installments) by setting : This option allows you to indicate if a person owes an additional amount

Click on the confirmation button that appears at the top of the app

Click on the camera icon or the blog note icon if you want to add, for example, a photo of the ticket or an important note about the payment

Click on the confirmation button again which is located in the upper right corner and a screen will appear with a summary of what they owe you in total and what each member of the group owes you

Splitwise is one of the most popular apps in the Play Store to split and share expenses, since it has more than 10 million downloads and with a score of 4.5 out of 5 in the Google app store.

