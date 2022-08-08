This device will make your home smart for only 10 euros

TAPO plugs are here to make your life a little easier. Delve into the world of home automation for less than you expect.

The smart homes are all the rage, everyone wants to control their devices with their voice and enjoy automation. It may seem complicated at first, but nothing is further from the truth. There are some small devices with which you can convert any old-fashioned appliance into a smart appliance.

The TAPO smart plug Can be yours for only 10.99 euros on Amazon, a spectacular price. In addition, thanks to Amazon Prime you can order it and receive it at home the next day completely free of charge. We tell you everything you can do with it.

Buy the smart plug from TAPO for very little

You won’t have to complicate anything to start enjoying this device. The only thing you have to do is connect the TAPO plug to the current and download its application on your mobile. Add the TAPO P100 model in the appGo ahead access to your Wi-Fi network and start working.

The water heater, a lamp, a fan… Thanks to this socket you can turn any of your devices on and off with your voice. All you have to do is pair it with a smart speaker that has Alexa either Google Assistant.

Don’t worry if you don’t have a smart speaker, TAPO plugs have enough to offer on their own. You have the possibility configure them to turn devices on and off automatically at the time you want. Program it so that the night light turns on every day at 10, also so that it turns off every morning at 8, there is no fault.

You don’t have to pay 11 euros to start creating your smart home. There are many possibilities, you just have to discover them with the help of these plugs and your favorite virtual assistant.

