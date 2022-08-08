The video of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez that went viral for an uncomfortable detail: “He has it as a servant”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are kept under the light of the flashes and reflectors. This time it was not about the supposed, and already denied, separation that made the fans tremble so much, but about a video where the dynamics of the couple’s “day to day” could be appreciated.

The video, taken as the two were leaving a business, shows the actor carrying all the bags and luggage they were carrying, while the actress only takes her bag. The moment not only became vgo on networks like Twitter and TikTok but it aroused a wave of comments from users.

In the video, of which the exact date is unknown, Affleck leaves the place first while carrying two metal boxes and a cloth bag and then goes to a car. Once there, place everything on the floor to then open the suitcase and get ready to put everything away.

In principle, it could have been any video of the many captured by the paparazzi, who they constantly chase the partnerlong before they announced their engagement and subsequent almost secret wedding, which included a romantic family honeymoon in Paris, France.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez walk out of a store together as he carries luggage (Credit: Video Capture/TikTok)

Nevertheless, what caught the attention was JLo’s behavior. The singer left the same location where Ben was, but she was only carrying her bag, and she walked straight to the passenger door of the same car where he kept the luggage.

The fans rejected the singer’s attitude and let her know. “You already have him as a servant”expressed a user on TikTok. “He’s probably saying, ‘What did I get myself into?'”another person wrote, while another added: “From loader, driver, etc, Ben”.

Ben Affleck puts the luggage in the car while Jennifer Lopez climbs into the passenger seat (Credit: Video capture / TikTok)

In that sense, some pointed directly to the dynamics of marriage: “There is no team there.. It would have been nice if she opened the suitcase, but anyway. They don’t pay attention to those details.” “She must have carried at least one of the bags, in addition to her wallet”another user expressed.

In this way, others chose to comment on how long the marriage would last, based on the behavior of the artists in the video. “I give them six months”said one person, while another wrote that she would be surprised if the couple made it through the first year.

But not everything was disappointment on the part of the fans. Some defended Affleck and called him a “true gentleman.”. “A real man will never let his wife or any other woman carry anything,” another person said, and a message was also read. “leave them alone”.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in a new viral video

However, in a balance of comments, the complaint and disappointment prevailed over Lopez’s apparent “diva” behavior. “The honeymoon is over”another stated.

Recently, social networks exploded after the alleged news that the couple had made the decision to separate, but it was all a mix-up. Ben returned to Los Angeles, and remains on the film set of Aquaman 2while Jennifer stayed in Europe longer and accompanied by her children.

Sources close to the couple explained that it was not the end of the relationship, and that, on the contrary, it was a decision agreed by both. In accordance with HollywoodLife the couple felt “completely fine” with the time of separation they agreed “to focus on different projects”, and even said that the distance makes their love much “stronger”.