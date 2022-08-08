the reasons that have distanced her from her children

A new scandal surrounds the life of Britney Spears since her ex-husband Kevin Federline decided to speak publicly about the relationship that the so-called “Princess of Pop” has with her children, teenagers Sean and Jayden.

Since 2007 Spears has shared custody with who was her sentimental partner several years ago, because she began to present psychiatric problems, was hospitalized and diagnosed with a personality disorder in that year and after her divorce.

Kevin stated in an interview with the British newspaper Daily Mail that for months his children have decided not to see the interpreter of “Toxic”, because it has been very hard for them to deal with the constant publications that Spears makes on social networks and in which is completely nude.

In this regard, Britney defended: “As we all know, raising teenage children is never easy for anyone. She worries me that the reason is based on my Instagram” and she defined the situation as “painful”.



Initially the custody of the two young people, Sean and Jayden, today 16 and 15 years old respectively, was 50 percent between both parents, so Britney used to share a lot of her time with them, even documenting some of the trips. that they performed together and several moments with their children. However, in 2019, the custody was reduced to 30% for Spears and 70% for Federline, after Sean had a confrontation with his maternal grandfather, Jamie Spears.

At that time, the boys’ father filed a lawsuit, accusing the grandfather of having beaten the child while the mother was in care, which also caused a serious confrontation between Britney and her father.

The last time she posted about them was in 2021 during September, both boys’ birthday month.

“There is so much I can’t share with you because my boys are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I am incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life,” Britney wrote on her Instagram account. Instagram. “If you’re reading this, and I’m pretty sure you are, I love you little devils,” she added.

Now, after having won the lawsuit against her father, who since 2008 had legal guardianship of the singer, which prevented her from carrying out certain matters alone such as having credit cards, managing her assets or seeking to fight for the custody of her children, she I expected her to try to reunite with the teenagers, but this has detracted from her fans’ hopes.



