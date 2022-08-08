Should celebrities confess their cosmetic touch-ups? Kim Kardashian assures that “nothing has been done”

Bella Hadid recently confessed having had a nose job at age 14while kim kardashian He assures that he has never undergone surgery… Should we demand transparency from them? What consequences does it have for our self-esteem when we are lied to about ‘beauty’?

When kim kardashian became the cover of ‘Allure’ magazine, it didn’t matter that the reality queen posed practically naked (or that was the idea), since they were your statements throughout the interview the ones that ended up going viral. The reason? Kim claimed that his remarkable physical change has very little to do with cosmetic surgery. “I’ve had a bit of Botox, but to tell you the truth, I’ve calmed down a lot with it. I have never put infiltrations, neither on the cheeks nor on the lips. I haven’t used lash extensions either.. Nothing of that. In fact, right now (during that interview) I’m only wearing a little bit of mascara, “said Kim, who shortly after confessed to undergoing beauty treatments during the night. “While the others sleep, I give myself laser sessions,” she explained to the publication.

For those who follow his adventures, this data, the result of the privilege of the Kardashian star, was not at all surprising, since on more than one occasion he has shown in his stories how your team of allies ‘beauty’ They come to his house to subject the celebrity to all kinds of treatments.

What yes alarmed to many was that Kim, perhaps bent on making the world believe that she owes her stupendous face to her new cosmetic brand, not only has been up his sleeve (he has lied to us, in short) some cosmetic extras that they believe it has carried out, but rather ensures that the ideal of beauty that she promotes is completely close.

The truth is by comparing your current photographs With those from a long time ago, the size of her buttocks is striking, which were once really generous and now look much smaller. There are many people who they assure that both her sister Khloé and she have been stripped of silicone implants of their rear to modify their silhouette… Meanwhile, they assure that such a remarkable physical change is due to the fact that they have lost weight. “The silicone prosthesis or any type of implants they never change even if you lose weight. Nor does it happen that certain parts of the body decrease significantly with weight loss, as is the case with the buttocks. However the chest is different, because it falls when losing fatbut in the buttocks it is not so notable due to genetic issues”, clarify the surgeons and aesthetic doctors Virtudes Ruíz and María Vicente.

“Any professional knows that it is very difficult to make assumptions about the different treatments that are attributed to celebrities, especially in the body spectrum, unless we see people live and, of course, without clothing that covers the area we are considering. Therefore, we could never say if they are silicone implantsinjectable hyaluronic acid, or just external fillers very well placed and easily replaceable…”, explain both doctors.

The aesthetic doctor Victoria Páez, ambassador of Lanluma de Sinclair, explains that the polylactic acid fillers Instead, they provide natural and progressive results with fewer complications… Will these be responsible for your silhouette? “Unlike short-lived hyaluronic acid and underappreciated silicone implants, this polylactic acid behaves like a biostimulant dermal filler that produces new collagen and improves firmness, as well as increasing volume where necessary, rounding the silhouette in a very natural way with a duration of more than years”, he assures.

That’s not the point

But actually, the question is not whether or not the prostheses have been removedif they actually took them at some point or even if they lie to us when they say that their beauty is (almost) natural, but if because they are celebrities they have to tell us what their cosmetic secrets are. When Mark Jacobs underwent a facelift, the designer was widely applauded for uploading images of the postoperative period to his social networks with which he claimed to want to advocate for total transparency regarding aesthetic treatments.

The real problem is that although we have to understand that celebrities Not only They also have their insecuritiesbut these are increased by media exposure (Bella Hadid confessed in a magazine to have had a nose job at the age of 14 for these reasons), when they hide the treatments and operations to which they are subjected, increase the insecurities of those who follow them. He already warned us about this vicious circle The Wall Street Journalwhich in 2021 published a internal investigation of Facebook which pointed out that because of the images altered by the filters, 6% of adolescents with suicidal thoughts They claimed the images from Instagram were responsible.

“Celebrities are referents, and therefore they are models for other women, so not recognizing the use of surgery or aesthetic medicine makes them create a misconception about aesthetics and the agesince many people are compared with beauty ideals of their age, which can lead to the person seeing a significant distance in how a person of a similar age maintains himself”, explains Pilar Conde, a psychologist at Clínicas Dorsia, who delves into the importance of psychology in the world of interventions. “The psychological support is scarcebut the need for change and improvement is a emotional and psychological need, which results in the role of the psychologist gaining weight. At Clínicas Dorsia, being aware of this, we have incorporated the role of the Surgery Coach, to accompany people in their cosmetic surgery intervention”, he explains.

They owe usIn short, transparency in matters of beauty the famous? Not at all, but if they decide to lie, there are many people who can see their self-esteem affected…

That’s how it ensures Caitlyn Moranauthor of More than a woman, book in which after years against Botox, he changed his mind. “When I got botox I couldn’t wait to write about it, because beauty magazines always mention four or five celebrities, whose names I cannot say, when talking about women who age naturally, that is: without having surgery or Botox. As well, I know that those women have had Botoxand I know because I go to the clinic where they put it on.

Beauty magazines always mention four or five celebrities who ‘age naturally’ (…) without having Botox. I know that these women have had Botox, and I know because I go to the clinic where they put it on

I am a journalist, I know what they have done. What I don’t like about that, in terms of feminism, is that it means “normal women” look at these famous women and say, “Oh, how beautiful they are, I will never be so beautifulthey must be another species, I’m a monster, I’ll never be as beautiful as them”. But the reality is that if you want to look like them, you can. Instead of doing two-hour treatments, or using all these ‘natural and feminists’, you can go there, get an injection and suddenly you look like you just got back from a fabulous vacation,” she says.