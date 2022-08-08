Sam Asghari Opens Up About His ‘Surreal’ Marriage to Britney Spears

Donatella Versace happy to design Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding suits 1:28

(CNN) — Sam Asghari has opened up about his marriage to the “amazing” Britney Spears in his first interview since their wedding in June.

The actor appeared on “Good Morning America” ​​in a segment that aired Wednesday to promote his upcoming movie, “Hot Seat.”

Naturally, the conversation turned to their recent nuptials.

“The husband thing hasn’t affected me yet,” Sam Asghari said.

“We were looking forward to it,” he said of their wedding. “We envisioned her as a fairy tale, and she was. And we wanted to celebrate with, you know, our loved ones, our close people. We wanted to celebrate, and that’s what we did.”

Sam Asghari credited his wife with helping him elevate his acting career.

“I wasn’t really noticed until, you know, my wife gave me, like, this amazing platform to work on,” he said. “So I always appreciate it very much. And I’m always very grateful for that.”

“I don’t take any opportunity that I have for granted and I really try to stay positive with everything that’s going on,” added Sam Ashgari.

The couple met on the set of Britney Spears’ music video in 2016, got engaged in September 2021 and announced a failed pregnancy weeks before they were married.