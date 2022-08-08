Reveal details of the sex parties that Amber Heard organized while she was married to Johnny Depp

Renowned writer and influencer Jessica reed kraus revealed controversial details of the alleged sex parties organized by the actress and ex-wife of Johnny Depp, who in recent days was quite harmed in the middle of the trial against his ex-partner for having defamed him around his experience in the relationship.

On the famous website House Inhabit, The influencer said she had collected information from different sources that allowed her to learn details of the events organized by the American actress and model. AmberHeard, once a month and while still married to the legendary actor from Pirates of the Caribbean.

According to Kraus, powerful men participated in the alleged sex parties:

“tech gods, capitalists, founders, top executives and up-and-coming entrepreneurs”

The events were extremely crowded and there were large amounts of MDMA and alcohol, in addition to people having sex, he told in his confession.

So mime, he said that “former friends of Amber Heard” told him that the actress met the tycoon Elon Musk at the parties he organized with his ex-wife at his house in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Therefore, the influencer asserted, it was from there that Heard began to be interested in these types of parties, since she had “the ability to attract other young actresses (usually lesbians) in trouble in exchange for money.

“At parties there were a lot of young girls, rubbing each other in satanic-style leather outfits on stage. Amber sat in a throne-like chair in the center. They looked like porn stars on display, performing sexual acts in a room full of men watching,” she described in House Inhabit.

These statements have generated commotion in social networks, since they denote a possible bad and new behavior that the actress of Aquaman while married to Johnny.