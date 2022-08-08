Premier League standings, United collapses on debut. Super Conte’s Tottenham – Sport

Bologna, 8 August 2022 – The show of the Premier League it started again on Friday, when the dances of the 2022/2023 season officially opened. There first day provided some preliminary indications on what could be the trend of these first games, pending the closing of the transfer market summer.

The thud louder the first did Manchester United by Erik Ten Hag, who showed up at Old Trafford with high expectations and collapsed after half-time. The Brighton won at the Teatro dei Sogni for 2-1 and Christian Ronaldo , who took over from the bench in the second half, was not able to be decisive. Not the best start even for the Liverpool by Jurgen Klopp, stopped at 2-2 at home by Fulham . For the Reds it was not enough to score at the debut of Darwin Nunez and that of the usual Salah countered by Mitrovic’s brace.

Well, on the other hand, the other big names: the Manchester City defeated West Ham 2-0 with a brace from another England rookie, Erling Haaland ; L’ Arsenal won the opening match against Crystal Palace with the same score; the Chelsea knocked out Everton away with a penalty of Jorginho . Brilliant performance of the Tottenham di Conte, victorious 4-1 with Southampton; to report an impregnable Kulusevski real driver yesterday.

Premier League Results Day 1

Crystal Palace- Arsenal 0-2 20 ‘Martinelli, 85’ Guéhi (AU)

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool 32 ‘Mitrovic, 64’ Nunez, 72 ‘Mitrovic (R), 80’ Salah

Bournemouth -Aston Villa 2-0 2 ‘Lerma, 80’ Moore

Newcastle -Nottingham Forest 2-0 58 ‘Schar, 78’ Wilson

Tottenham -Southampton 4-1 12 ‘Ward-Prowse, 21’ Sessegnon, 31 ‘Dier, 61’ Salisu (AU), 63 ‘Kulusevski

Leeds -Wolverhampton 2-1 6 ‘Podence, 24’ Machado, 74 ‘Ait-Nouri (AU)

Everton-Chel s and at 0-1 45 + 9 ‘Jorginho (R)

Leicester City-Brentford 2-2 33 ‘Chestnuts, 46’ Dewsbury-Hall, 62 ‘Toney, 86’ Dasilva

Manchester United- Brighton 1-2 30 ‘, 39’ Gross, 68 ‘Mac Allister (AU)

West Ham- Manchester City 0-2 36 ‘(R), 65’ Haaland

Premier League table

Tottenham 3, Bournemouth 3, Arsenal 3, Manchester City 3, Newcastle 3, Brighton 3, Leeds 3, Chelsea 3, Brentford 1, Fulham 1, Leicester City 1, Liverpool 1, Manchester United 0, Wolverhampton 0, Everton 0, Aston Villa 0, Crystal Palace 0, Nottingham Forest 0, West Ham 0, Southampton 0

