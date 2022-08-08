Nicki Minaj to Receive MTV’s Video Vanguard Award

Nicki Minaj will receive the Video Vanguard award at the MTV Video Music Awards this month, joining previous award-winning music luminaries like Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott.

Minaj, winner of five MTV Video Music Awards for hits including “Anaconda,” “Chun-Li” and “Hot Girl Summer,” will receive the honor and perform at the ceremony on August 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, director of music content for Paramount+ and president of music, music talent, programming and events for Paramount. “She has changed the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her ‘crossover’ appeal, genre-defying style and unabashedly ‘Nicki’.”

Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar are the top nominees for the MTV Video Music Awards with seven nominations each. Harlow, Lil Nas X, Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo will compete for artist of the year.

Styles and Doja Cat have six nominations with six each, followed by Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd with five each.

Styles and Doja Cat received the second-most nominations with six. Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd each pulled in five.

Madonna, who is the most awarded artist in MTV history with 20 wins, becomes the only artist to receive a nomination in each of the VMAs five decades. She earned her 69th nomination for her 14th studio album “Madame X.”

Also performing will be Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello with Khalid and Panic! At The Disco. More acts will be announced soon.