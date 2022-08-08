Mission Impossible: Could Tom Cruise Leave the Franchise? | Films

Irais M.

The director of the film responded about the permanence of the actor in the saga.

They still have to be released two movies of Mission Impossible —or one divided into two parts?—, but many say that this part of the story will be the last with Tom Cruise. According to some sources, these films are created “as a farewell to the character of Ethan Hunt.”

Fortunately, director Christopher McQuarrie cleared up the rumours, although it is not that it was urgent to know about it if we consider that Mission: Impossible ― Dead Reckoning – Part 1 Y Mission: Impossible ― Dead Reckoning – Part 2 they premiere in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

“Let me tell you, I have worked with Tom Cruise for 15 years and I can’t remember how many times I’ve stood next to him, witnessed something, and then read about it the next day while none of what they describe is true,” McQuarrie said on the “Light the Fuse” podcast.

However, still the director did not confirm how much time the actor has left in Mission Impossible, but he made it clear that at least the fact that he is going to leave the franchise is not official.

Christopher McQuarrie, who also directed rogue nation (2015) and fallout (2018), announced that he has a project with Tom Cruise outside the saga. “It’s something we’ve talked about for a long time and it’s outside of what they’re used to Tom doing,” she said without giving too many details.

The truth is that we have Ethan Hunt for a while and, with Mission Impossible or not, Tom Cruise for a while.