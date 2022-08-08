Kylie Jenner showed her ‘dominatrix’ side in a latex dress that accentuated her curves

Like everyone who posts on Instagram, the socialite and businesswoman Kylie Jenner left her millions of followers open-mouthed, although this time the star of the show was the stunning outfit she wore and with which showed the public a “dominatrix” style facet.

Through her profile, the founder of “Kylie Cosmetics” published her traditional photo of the day, where she shared a characteristic Kardashian outfit, since it was a tight dress that hugged the right places on her body.

Nevertheless, the daring touch of the outfit was its composition of latex and “futuristic” accessories. We are talking about sunglasses that covered half of her face, as well as a mini bag from the Balenciaga brand.

“This is not me looking at the photos Trav took of me because there is smoke in all of them“Kylie Jenner wrote to show her head ‘photographer’.

In addition, it was not long before the youngest daughter of Kris Jenner complemented her publication with another couple of images where posed with the father of her two children, American rapper Travis Scott.

Hours later, dozens of images of the couple while enjoying a romantic getaway to an exclusive restaurant located in Los Angeles, California.

It may interest you:

• Kylie Jenner does not like that Travis Scott smokes marijuana and told him on Instagram

• Kylie Jenner shocks by wearing a “naked bikini”, presenting the new summer trend

• Kylie Jenner came to be threatened with death by Blac Chyna