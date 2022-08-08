Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are wearing the biggest fashion trend of 2022 together

the grandiose fashion season reflected on the Fall-Winter 2022/2023 catwalks, has seen a variety of biker jackets, leather gloves and protective pants inspired by the biker core trend. No sooner said than done: unsurprisingly, celebrities are already rocking the biker aesthetic on the streets of New York, Los Angeles, and Paris.

The cult piece remains, of course, the leather jacket that houses and designers are recreating. Diesel, the fashion firm led by Glenn Martens, made a hybrid and sexy version with a faded effect; Dior renewed it with neon colors such as lemon yellow and vibrant green; while the firm Coperni completely transformed the racing jacket in a spectacular miniskirt, another of the main trends of the year.

Kim Kardashian. Getty Images

After Kim Kardashian and her model (of course) from Balenciaga or Dua Lipa and Julia Fox, it was Bella Hadid’s turn to shine. the bikercore trend in 2022. Her model was seen in Chelsea on May 10, 2022 accompanied by her boyfriend, wearing a biker jacket yellow and black with the Yamaha automotive engineering logo. added feminine touches biker outfit teaming the jacket with wide leather pants, a matching ultra sexy top and a butterfly belt with rhinestones that is on trend.

For her part, Elsa Hosk was seen wearing a leather biker jacket through the streets of Los Angeles. She combined it with flared jeans and a white crop top, in full trend of the moment.