Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: why they ended their relationship

Recently, it was confirmed that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have ended their relationship It seemed to be getting more serious. And it seems that, contrary to rumors reasons why it was speculated that kim and pete They decided to put an end to their Romancethe main reason for his break-up is another one.

Why did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson actually break up?

Although it was initially said that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s love story is over Due to their busy schedules and their fights at a distance, the new reports indicate that there is another compelling reason behind their breaking off.

According to an alleged close contact to the former couple, who contacted Entertainment Tonight, kardashian felt that the spark between them had gone out and that, although kim is very ‘sweet’, she didn’t feel ready for a so serious relationship with the.

After 9 months together, the controversial couple has gone their separate ways. MEGA

Kim is still in love with Pete even though she broke up with him

‘They had tons of chemistry and they still have her, but she wants to be single and go out with someone… Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks that she is the nicest and sweetest boy in the world and now there is no drama or anything weird between them’

‘kim kardashian I felt that Peter Davison was the opposite extreme kanye and then it came in handy… At first he thought it would be a fun adventure, but then it became more would be when they spent so much time together. kim I didn’t feel that I was ready to settle down with him yet,’ added the same informant, who also explained that what began as an ‘adventure’ was formalized very soon.