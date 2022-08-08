Keanu Reeves had a beautiful gesture with an 80-year-old fan after learning his story | viral | USA | nnda nnrt | STORIES

Keanu Reeves has not only proven to be a great actor, but also a gentleman and, above all, an extraordinary human being. Recently, the Internet revealed the last gesture he had with an 80-year-old fan, to whom he gave the best gift of his life in the simplest way. The history has gone viral in the various social networks.

“What is something a famous person has done that completely changed the way you saw them?” was the question asked by a user on the Reddit social network in order to learn moving stories of some celebrities.

The post did not take long to go viral and had hundreds of responses, one of which caught everyone’s attention because of what a young man told about the experience his grandmother had with the famous actor. Keanu Reevesas stated by La Nación de Argentina.

He reminded her of her late husband.

“My grandfather had a crush on Keanu Reeves because he reminded him of my grandfather when he was young. She saw all his movies, from Bill and Ted to The Matrix. She had a stroke when she was in her early 70s and she was pretty much housebound for the last 10 years of her life, so watching her movies was her main hobby,” told a young man, whose Reddit user is “afdc92″.

Continuing with the thread of the story, the subject added that one day his uncle met the actor in a restaurant in Los Angeles, United States. “He came over and said ‘I don’t normally do this, but I just wanted you to know that my 80-year-old mom loves you and has seen all your movies. You remind me of my father.” concluded.

After listening to the man’s story, the American actor asked if he had a phone handy. The reason? It was obvious that he wanted to communicate with his mother to thank her for watching all his movies and the great affection she has for him without knowing him.

“He talked to my grandmother for several minutes and absolutely made his year better. She was so isolated and her genuine kindness to her and her interest in her showed how truly amazing it is,” finished.

Great actor, better person

The tender gesture was recognized on various social networks, highlighting the humility and kindness in taking a couple of minutes to call an 80 year old fan and make him smile at a difficult time in his life.

The post was filled with good comments towards Keanu Reeves, who was called the kindest and most “human” actor in all of Hollywood for returning the love he receives from his fans regardless of age. It is worth mentioning that this publication was published five months ago, but it has become viral in recent days due to the dissemination of the users themselves.

