Katy Perry, what is her real name

Of course the singer Katy Perry she is not the only famous one who has composed her stage name from her real name, but you have wondered what is her birth name And why don’t you use it?

Today in Debate we share with you the whole story of how the name of the also actress and businesswoman Katy Perry has emerged, and it sounds spectacular but the truth is that her name is katherine elizabeth hudson.

Katy Perry was born on October 25, 1984 in Santa Barbara, California, of course, United States, her father is an evangelical pastor and her name is Keith Hudson, while her mother is named Mary Perry.

It was from her mother that Katy Perry took the surname that would make her famous, and according to her most loyal followers, the interpreter of Roar and Dark house began her artistic career with Christian music under the name of katy hudson.

But it was not until the wife of actor Orlando Bloom took the name of Katy Perry that she became world famous, and it is she who said in an interview that she chose her name because it sounded very good from Katy to Perry.

“So your real name is not Katy Perry?” They have asked the Daisy Dove Bloom’s mother while promoting her shoe brand, to which she replies:

“My mother’s last name is Perry, so I thought it would be a natural transition Katy Perry, my real name is Katy Hudson, hello Katy Hudson if you’re watching me” is the statement of the artist which ends in joke.

Of course, Katy Perry does not forget her real name, even in 2001 she launched a music album called Katy Hudsonwhich was the first to be performed in a studio and contains songs with a Christian religious tinge.

On the album named Katy Hudson there are songs like Trust in me, Search me, My own monster, Last call, Piercing, and it’s quite a walk through the Christian rockgospel and pop rock, in 2001, Katy Perry was 17 years old.