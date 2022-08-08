John Travolta says goodbye to Olivia Newton-John

Unfortunately, breast cancer claimed one more victim in Hollywood. This August 8, the death of actress and singer Olivia Newwon-John was reported, who achieved fame with the movie “Vaseline” in which she shared credits with John Travolta. After the news, it was the actor who said goodbye to his beloved “Sandy”.

The battle of the actress, who died at age 73It was long, for more than 30 years he lived with complications, but he never lost the courage to one day get ahead like other celebrities did, including Sofía Vergara and Jane Fonda. Sadly this was not the case.

Her husband, John Easterling, was the one who broke the news. Through a statement he issued on his Instagram account, and a few minutes later this came to Travolta, who sent his condolences in an intimate message to his dear friend with whom he had a close relationship for decades.

“My dear Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! You Danny, your John!” he wrote on his Instagram account.

The message moved the entire industry that saw how the chemistry between them crossed the screen, but not in the loving way that some once believed, but through a friendship that lasted for years.

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta: This was their close relationship

In 1978, after the premiere of ‘Grease’, Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta became one of the most famous couples in the world through the screen, although in real life they were just friends They had great chemistry since they met.

Their friendship lasted more than 40 years and many believe that the role of this tape was destined for the two of them and to immortalize this story of friendship. Actually, Newton-John wasn’t planning to add since she was 28 at the time and Travolta was only 23.

“I couldn’t have made the movie if I hadn’t met John, because I wasn’t sure I was going to make it. He convinced me”, said the actress on one occasion. They have since become inseparable, with even Travolta acknowledging that they had “a bond that always remains,” and that was evident wherever they met.

And although their friendship had already begun, a series of tragedies was what made them more united, Newton-John lost her father and her goddaughter (also a victim of breast cancer). While the actor faced a bout of depression after losing his 16-year-old son, Jett, later in July 2020, his wife, Kelly Preston, also died of cancer.

Both were his great support at this time, in September of that same year, the actress revealed in an interview that they clicked immediately since yearsbut that the tragedy united them more.