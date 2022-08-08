JLo and Ben Affleck: the cars they would lose if their divorce is confirmed

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went to the next level in their relationship after their wedding in Las Vegas, but now they leave the world in shock at the announcement of their separation shortly after marriage, which puts the luxurious collection of cars on edge. that they share as a family. See which models would lose the opportunity to enjoy if their divorce is confirmed.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck without a doubt that they are the couple of the moment, whose news does not escape the eye of their fans or the media, with the news of their wedding in Las Vegas, specifically in the famous “A Little White Wedding Chapel”, which translates as “A little white wedding chapel”, after 20 years of waiting.

Obviously, this restart is exciting, as many show the joy of seeing them together as spouses, revealing unpublished photographs of the most special moment of their lives, finally managing to unite forever and therefore, share your car collection that includes a wide variety of models, together exceeding one million dollars.

However, Both the American actor and the diva from the Bronx left the world in shock after announcing their unexpected separation for the good of the relationship, a scenario that many see as a bad omen and even take their divorce at the door for granted.which would result lose the opportunity to continue enjoying its various automotive modelswhich we show you below.

1) Mercedes Benz S63 AMG

The Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG it is all elegance without limits, offering a 4.0-liter AMG twin-turbocharged V8 engine with twin-scroll turbochargers and selective cylinder disconnection, power of 612 horsepower plus acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds, with a speed top of 250 km/h, spacious interior and external elegance that attracts attention.

2) 1966 Chevy Chevelle SS

Regarding the classic 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS With a resistant body, ample internal space for passengers and the driver, it offers a 375 hp V8 engine and maintains its original three-speed automatic transmission, it is one of the great relics of the actor and probably the most used in his daily life.

3) Tesla Model S

Undisputed in speed and technology, there is the Tesla Model S, which is characterized by having impressive autonomy by mounting two electric motors. The front with power of 262 horses and the rear with 387 horses. A sports car par excellence that accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 2.1 seconds, ideal for traveling with the little ones in the house.

4) Audi S8

Sophisticated with easy maneuverability, the Audi S8 goes beyond enjoying a trip because it is a sublime experience, in a 4.0-liter V8 TFSI Biturbo engine with 563 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, with a top speed of 250 km/h, completely special to go to any destination safely, comfortably and well equipped.

5)Land Rover LR4

The powerful and familiar Land Rover LR4fully functional on a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 engine, produces 340 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque from eight-speed automatic transmission and formidable performance to travel together to any destination with the greatest comfort on the road.

6) Aston Martin DB7

Spectacular speed and practical handling, the Aston Martin DB7 it’s unmissable luxury, with the 3.2L AJ6 Supercharged Inline 6-Cylinder 5.9L naturally aspirated V12 plus an output of 340PS (250KW)-435PS (320KW) ensuring impressive efficiency.

7) Bentley Continental GTC

Of luxurious transport, the Bentley Continental GTC It’s an amazing-looking convertible with acceleration power that can take you from 0 to 60 mph in 4.0 seconds (0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds) and to a top speed of 198 mph (318 km/h). /h). The roof can be opened or closed at speeds of up to 50 km/h (30 mph) and it does so faster than ever.

8)Cadillac Escalade

A cadillac-escalade It offers a 6.2-liter V8 engine, capable of producing 425 hp and 460 lb-ft, controlled by a 10-speed automatic gearbox, ideal to reach any destination with a formidable internal space that allows you to carry several without inconvenience along with the best equipment.