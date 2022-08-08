Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck | No, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not separated

“Having time to be apart makes their love that much stronger.” With this premise, which is undoubtedly the most mediatic couple and the one that is reporting the most headlines this 2022, faces a renewed idyll after passing through the vicarage and enjoying the honeymoon.

As revealed exclusively by the portal Hollywood Lifeciting a source close to the couple, confirms that both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, known as a couple with the nickname of ‘bennifer‘, are aware of the demands of their careers and that they consider that the time you spend apart will help you strengthen your relationship.

“In fact, they believe that spending time apart makes them stronger and it’s perfect because when they’re apart, they are earning a huge amount of money. It is a situation where both win”, this source has commented to the Californian medium.

The couple is completely in agreement with this decision and it would be part of the agreements prior to saying ‘yes, I do’.

According to this same source, the couple has explained that they still talk a lot and that when they see each other again, it will be sweeter. “They are always talking, texting and even recording when they are apart at work. And the time they spend apart makes getting back together that much better. Jennifer loves knowing that her husband will be there for her no matter what.” she has finished.