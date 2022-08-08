Is your boyfriend Andrea Iervolino?

Love is in the air this summer and what better way to try to find your better half than on the Italian coast, as it is doing Selena Gomezwho a few days ago confessed that he wants to get married and have children.

The famous woman is still celebrating her 30th birthday and is on vacation in Europe, specifically in Amafil, where she was captured very well accompanied by Andrea Iervolinoa handsome Italian-Canadian producer with whom she seems to have a lot of chemistry, a fact that has sparked assumptions that it could be her new boyfriend or at least her love prospect.

However, despite the fact that Selena has preferred for some time to be very discreet about her private life and has not made any statements about having a nascent relationship, the singer and actress looks radiant and ready to have a great time with Iervolino, who in photos taken by paparazzi he was chivalrous and attentive to the star.

Selena Gomez with Andrea Iervolino on a yacht off the coast of Italy, summer 2022. backgrid; The Grosby Group

It should be remembered that, although he enjoys great popularity on social networks, Gomez is not the one who manages his accounts, such a decision based on the objective of continuing to take care of his mental health. Hence, if it were not for the graphic journalists, we would not have news that the star of Mexican descent is having a good time with this handsome man.

Despite the fact that she is now focused on resuming her acting career, after the success of ‘Only Murders in The Building’, the famous declared that at some point she visualizes being a mother and married, but noted that before retiring she would like to dedicate herself completely to philanthropy.

Selena Gomez and Andrea Iervolino, Italian producer. Getty Images

Who is Andrea Iervolino?

Although there is no notification that there is a romantic relationship between Selena Gomez and Andrea Iervolino, there is no doubt that the producer is in the crosshairs. Find out below who it is.

At 34 years old, Iervolino is already a powerful man in the film industry. The magazine ‘Variaty’ included it in 2020 within the ranking of 500 most powerful businessmen in the world and was part of the top ten of the most powerful men in Italy.

In addition to appearing in other major global publications such as ‘Rolling Stone’ and ‘Forbes’, it is worth noting that he has been a producer on films such as ‘Waiting for the Barbarians’ and ‘The Humbling’. Andrea Iervolino knows Selena Gomez at least since 2019; while she remains to be seen if something more than friendship arises or there are only work issues between them.

