I’m not going to put my belly in, Selena Gomez defends her body – CounterReplica

Selena Gomez dclarified that “true bellies are back” in a new video on TikTok body positive (body positivity). The 30-year-old singer, speaking to the camera from a camp bed in a printed La’Marriette swimsuit, was responding to a voice telling her to “stick your belly in.”

Gomez, with her voice above the audio, replies: “I’m not going to put in a damn thing.” Her message sent fans into an uproar, with one fan writing under the video, “You make me feel comfortable in my own skin.”

Another user wrote: “Feeling confident and comfortable in your own skin is what makes you beautiful. I love this”.

The owner of ‘Rare Beauty’ is no stranger to speaking candidly about body shaming and denouncing some of the comments she’s received from people about her weight.

He went on to detail the food he ordered that day and how he “doesn’t care” about his weight or the judgment he has received about it.

“So I’m trying to stay slim, but I went to jack in the box and I ordered four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich,” said the 30-year-old actress. “But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people complain about it anyway. ‘You are too small’. ‘You’re too big’. ‘That doesn’t suit you.’ ‘Meh meh meh’”.

“Perr*, I’m perfect just the way I am,” she added. “Moral of the story? Bye”.