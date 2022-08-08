Here is possibly the only person in the world who speaks ill of Tom Hanks

Breeding ravens…



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Four sons from two wives



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Samantha Lewes, Tom Hanks’ first wife



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Chet Hanks, the wayward son



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Justified criticism?





Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Singer, actor and youtuber



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

‘The truth of growing up like a Hanks’



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Problems (serious) of adolescence



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Chet Hanks, at the lowest point of his life



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Rehabilitation admission at the age of 17



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

bad but good



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

The privileges of being a Hanks



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

‘I’ve been able to do a lot of great things’



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Travel, luxury hotels, private planes…



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Fame, a double-edged sword



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

‘He was just the son of someone famous’



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.



17/17 SLIDES