Greensboro airport employee appears in Beyoncé video

A Greensboro airport employee has become famous after appearing in a Beyoncé video.

And it is that Queen B recently released her TikTok with a video that exploded on social media and that has more than 27.5 million views.

It is precisely in that video with which Beyoncé promoted her song Break My Soul that she collected some of the material on social networks of users dancing to her song.

On TikTok, Beyoncé collected the videos of dozens of people, including celebrities like Cardi B and drag queen Shangela, as well as Kevante Tatum, who works at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

@beyonce Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B —#RENAISSANCE #BREAKMYSOUL ♬ BREAK MY SOUL – Beyoncé

Kevante’s video shows him on the airport tarmac with a fan and vogueing to the Texas artist’s song.

@tateboiluke Happy pride indeed!!! Bey new what she was doin!!!💅🏾💅🏾#realnesswithatwist #ramplife #ramplifeisthebestlife #explore #ballroomvogue #pridemonth #bigolive #beyoncé #breakmysoul ♬ BREAK MY SOUL – Beyoncé

Kevante Tatum, the Greensboro airport employee famous for appearing in Beyoncé’s video, brings fun to work

In a recent interview, Kevante said that he has nothing to do with taking off or landing planes, but that his job is on the ramp.

When there is not much work and things get boring is that Kevantewho is a dancer, use those moments to show off your best dance steps.

On TikTok, Tatum already has more than 68,000 followers and he can be seen dancing not only in the airport, but also in the ballroom scene and in different places.