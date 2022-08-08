Get inside the majestic castle that sparked the war between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt He has started legal action against his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, since she decided to put up for sale an expensive property with vineyards that both had acquired when they were a couple. The problem between the two begins because Angelina Jolie I would not have consulted Brad Pitt about whether the Mansion would or would not be sold and that is where the legal dispute began.

Angelina Jolie sold the luxurious Mansion located in France to a Russian businessman who is the one who would have kept the property that Brad Pitt did not agree to put up for sale. In this property the couple got married and to get to it you must travel through the south of France since it is located in the town of Var.

Against the sale of Mansion, Brad Pitt did not hesitate to file a lawsuit against Angelina Jolie claiming that his wife’s actions did not meet with his approval and he owns a portion of the property sold. At the same time Brad Pitt He has problems with the figure of who bought his house since the famous actor cataloged the buyer as being a stranger with poisonous associations and interventions and as part of Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.

The businessman who bought Angelina Jolie the luxurious Mansion a few months ago he decided to reply to Brad Pitt: “I have been a Russian exile since 2002 because of my opposition to Putin.” Despite these statements, the actor continues to disagree that it is this man who acquired his property.

Brad Pitt He is convinced that Yuri Shefler’s terrible reputation greatly affects the image of what was his Mansion before Angelina Jolie give the go-ahead for the purchase. For your part Angelina Jolie She defended herself by saying that neither she nor her children ever returned to the place and that she made many offers to Brad Pitt before the sale of the luxurious Mansion where they got married