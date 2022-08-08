From Elon Musk and Kylie Jenner to Chinese authorities, online flight tracking sparks anger

How to upset Russian shipping companies, Elon Musk, Chinese authorities and TV celebrity Kylie Jenner? Tracking your planes. Websites and Twitter accounts track flights and offer real-time information on air traffic – and, sometimes, are the source of important news such as Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan – but that exposure generates everything from complaints to the request for seizures of equipment.

Every year Dan Streufert, founder of the ADS-B Exchange website, is asked by Russian air transport companies or Saudi aircraft owners, among other personalities, to stop publishing their travels. Unsuccessfully. “So far we have not withdrawn anything. They are public information. And I don’t want to be the arbiter who decides who is right or who is wrong,” explains Streufert.

In some cases there are limits, but those who publish such flight paths stress that the primary source of information is legally available and accessible to anyone with the necessary equipment.

US law requires planes in certain areas to be equipped with ADS-B satellite systems, which periodically send the plane’s position by radio to air traffic controllers.

A website like Flightradar24 has 34,000 receivers on the ground around the world, being able to capture this type of signal, data that is sent to a central network and crossed with flight schedules and other information.

Identifying the owner of a plane is another story, according to 19-year-old Jack Sweeney, creator of the Twitter account @CelebrityJets, who found the private jet of tycoon Elon Musk after requesting information from the US government’s public archives.

Tesla’s employer offered him $5,000 to close the @ElonJet account, with more than 480,000 followers and which follows all the movements of the billionaire’s plane. “People love to see what celebrities are doing, and the issue of broadcasts,” Sweeney told the magazine. AFP, regarding people’s outrage over the carbon footprint of flights. Posting this kind of information on Twitter “makes it easier for people to access and understand,” she adds.

In July, the account @CelebrityJets revealed that Kylie Jenner had taken a private jet for a 17-minute flight in California, causing a stir on social media. “We working class people are told to feel bad about taking one flight a year on a much needed vacation, while celebrities take private flights every other day like an Uber,” one outraged user tweeted.

Neither Sweeney nor Streufert mentioned red lines about publishing these aerial tours. ”The data is already there. I just redistribute them,” said Jack Sweeney.

This activity also generates income, although the precise amount is not known. Dan Streufert acknowledges that he makes a living this way but refuses to give details, while Sweeney claims his flight tracking accounts net him about $100. For its part, Flightradar24 does not make its billing public.

Pages like Flightradar24 allow you to follow the movement of flights in all parts of the world in real time.

beyond celebrities

Flight tracking can also have a major impact beyond the anger of celebrities and millionaires, as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday showed. Her flight was followed by more than 700,000 people on the Flightradar24 site at the time of her landing.

In August, an NGO report pointed out that the European border surveillance agency, Frontex, was working to prevent migrants from attempting the dangerous crossing of the Mediterranean by relying on ADS-B data, while US media used it to report the presence of flights surveillance at anti-racist demonstrations in Washington in 2020.

Following these revelations, dozens of US parliamentarians called in a letter for the FBI and other government agencies to “cease surveillance of peaceful protesters.”

In other parts of the world, governments have clearly shown that this technology and this type of data are not welcome.

An official Chinese media reported in 2021 that the government had seized hundreds of receivers used by real-time flight tracking sites under the argument of “espionage” risk. “In many cases, it’s the authoritarian regimes that don’t want this kind of visibility,” explains Dan Streufert.