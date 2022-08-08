Fringe at 50 or how to rejuvenate your face this summer 2022

There is something inherently attractive about wearing any kind of fringe. It is like an extra accessory that adds glamor and elegance to any outfit. However, the danger of fringeis that sometimes it can look a bit risky, so it should be carried with a lot of conscience, especially when you are in search of the haircut that flatters 50. There is a fine line between sophisticated and scruffy, so the key is to wear it at the right length and in a matter of seconds you will rejuvenate your look.

At what point have we concluded that the only admissible thing to show off your mane after 50are the cuts of short hairthat pixie or mini bob. Beauty experts are declaring the new trends, where they show us how to wear bangs according to your cut in 2022, and, interestingly, they can be adapted to all ages.

It is understandable that there are certain fears when betting on a look changebut your image speaks a lot about you, and without a doubt, a fringe it can empower you or help you feel more confident. Therefore, it is necessary that before making an appointment in the salon, you know the different types of fringes that will be an ideal success to conquer the season as it should.

What fringe is worn in 2022?

According to the list of trending fringes, it confirms that the return of fringe from the 1970s, which differs by being shorter at the center and longer at the sides, is stronger than ever. The ideal is to adapt it to the texture of the hair and also to the shape of the face, since these are usually worn on oval or diamond faces. However, the options do not just stop there, because the curtain style bangs, straight, sides Y degrafilados fight for the first places on the list.

Helena Christensen with a tousled wave hairstyle. Courtesy of Off White

The fringe rejuvenates or ages

According to experts, fringes They help to rejuvenate, since they soften the features. The most essential thing is to find the fringe correct, which is impeccable in the type of face you have, whether it is square, round or oval. Afterwards, it is only a matter of daring and looking for inspiration to comb it how do they do that Carla Bruni, Sofia Vergara, Halle Berry Y Penelope Cruz.

Which fringe rejuvenates more?

Blurred fringe