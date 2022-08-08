Elon Musk’s hidden plan: make Sinatra’s songs come true

I love Sinatra. What am i going to do? It may sound strange that a millennial of the latest generation sings La Voz’s songs when soaping its underwings, but that’s how it is. Its suggestive baritonal timbre puts my heart a la Montserrat Caballé, and that virra of Italian-Americans a la James Gandolfini, those Cyril Castle suits, their lopsided Bogart hats and the untidy ties acting as suspenders… ah… they can do me. That was style. If I think about him, I get to mark a Jorge Manrique. With Sinatra, ‘any past time was better’. But I am far from being able to crown myself as a serious fan. Instead, I know of someone who adores him much more than anyone.

It is one thing to plug in a Camel in front of a Jameson with ice at two in the morning, believing you are Philip Marlowe, putting on a Sinatra greatest hits album, and quite another to want to make them a reality. Yes, yes, as it reads. A tangible reality! Material! Like when John Hammond wanted to turn Teruel’s Dinopolis into a jungle zoo. Except that this is not jurassic-park and Steven Spielberg does not direct the script of the world. It’s easy to see who I’m referring to in this mess of synatrism taken to the papable plane. Clue, Who wants to subjugate humanity in the most vain and lackey way? Well of course! The champion of new technology, the bastard of electricity, owner and lord of cybernetic diamonds and messiah of the words of the transhumanist Elohim. Eloooooonnnnn… the reptilian… MUUUSKKK!

Musk, privileged director of the coming future, is an unqualified Sinatra fanatic. As I say, so much so that he has wanted to make his most immortal songs a communicating vessel between reality and fiction. Let’s think about SpaceX. This company is nothing but the aerospace incarnation of hits like Fly me to the mooneither Come fly with me, musical milestones that the company of ‘Musk the South African’ is already in the process of completing on the edge of South Korea. Not long ago, on August 4, the Asian country used a Falcon 9 owned by Space X to become the eighth state in history to put a satellite into orbit around another planetary body. On top of that, with the economic benefit of using the company’s reusable technology. So that later they say that this ecological commitment is a useless expense.

But Elon’s invocation on the physical plane to Sinatra’s talent is not satisfied with space pranks and becoming the Lord and Master of Space! It is also worth noting his eccentricity, his talent for doing things as they come out of the balls and express themselves in their own language. It is clear that the musical thread that surrounds the entrepreneur’s mornings is none other than my way, of course. Because Musk ‘plays without resting’, he will be able to continue until the end and will be known for how he lived, in ‘his own way’… And, if anyone knew well what was that messiah complex, that was Sinatra, and Elon, in his glorification of the figure of The Voice, could not act otherwise. How else would we understand that the guy had the guts to smoke a firecracker like one of his rockets in the middle of the Joe Rogan show four years ago? Granted, the CEO of Tesla has surely learned his lesson from the setback, but it is clear that, again in his carnal exhumation of the greatest successes of synatrism, that was something stupid.

Now, if there’s one Sinatra song that gives me the creeps that Elon Musk wants to make real, that’s it. under my skin… A great song that the Jesus Christ of technology has been committed to since 2016, when he founded Neuralink; a neurotechnology company specializing in creating brain-computer interfaces. Which basically means getting a microchip implanted in your bogeyman. A very movie idea. However, with stressful potentialities to be carried out. The formula is that a chip smaller than a coin serves as the basis for a series of cables, thinner than a hair, to be arranged in a fan shape through the brain with 1,024 electrodes. With this, the little machine will be able to monitor what happens inside the skull and, as if that were not already enough, it should also be able to stimulate the matter of understanding. A kind of electrical shot to the muscles of the neurons so that they are well toned for the summer season.

Pigs and monkeys have already fallen victim to this science fiction exercise. The first, two years ago, a lovely little pig named Gertrude. But if being able to monitor Gertrude’s porcine neural connections was already spectacular, it was even more so when, in April 2021, Pager the monkey entered the game. And I say game because, indeed, that is how he demonstrated the magic of Neuralink, playing pong with your brain. The bug, tied to a metal tube that was giving it juice, stood in front of a screen in which a ball had to move to meet the illuminated areas.

If you watch the video you notice that Pager grabs a joystick which appears to be the ball control tool, however the controller is not connected. It’s like a dildo without a battery. The motion of the glowing ball comes directly from signals from your brain., now wirelessly connected to the aforementioned video game. A computational telekinesis. In fact, this is one of the concepts that motivates Musk in defending this synatrism. According to The Reptilian, Neuralink could allow us direct mental communication with all associated technology, which basically, under the right conditions, would allow us to feel like an X-Men. But, not only that, for those who like the Charles Xavier roll, Neuralink promises the ability to exercise telepathy. Who has not wanted to read minds? Translate the silence? Being able to scrutinize the unspeakables that go through the minds around us, if only to disappoint us?

Unfortunately, for that gossiping and despotic drive that surfaces in almost all of us, the telepathy that Neuralink promises is, rather than a Marvel power, rather carry the mobile embedded in the head. Really the only advantage would be a change in communication channels. However, the electrodes are sewn to the brain and they do have access to the information (to call it in some way) housed in our mental matter. With which, there would be the possibility of peeking into the memories and thoughts of others and, of course, there will be those who use it to their advantage.

Beyond putting on Musk the cape of demon and tyrant of humanity, enslaver of consciences and scourge of freedom, it is interesting to think about the consequences that their projects, if they come true, may have. Making a comparison is easy. Let’s think about the smartphones, who have become our most faithful companions. Much more than the mongrels or, let’s not say, the cretins of the cats. In them we now deposit images (memories), contacts (communication), leisure (pleasure) or economy (survival) and, if they are intervened, what we endanger is not only a material device in the shape of a fardon brick, but practically our lives. .

Those who hack mobile phones, from thieves to governments and multinationals, did not discover the smartphone, nor did they decide that it was going to be a tool for profit or control. They, as always happens, saw an opportunity that they are now exploiting for their own interests. How long would it take for someone, if Neuralink became popular, to discover a means to gain control of this technology? Even though Musk’s company is an honest, legal agent committed to the improvement of humanity, for example, solving mental or neurodegenerative diseases, does anyone doubt that the smart one on duty would end up taking control of those advances?

Technology is an essential tool dangerous, which is not only to be concerned about its primary objectives, but also its collateral effects. Consequences that have always intervened in human well-being for better or worse (engine, automation, nuclear energy, etc.), but now are dangerously close to the point of no return by directly intervening in the muscle of consciousness.

under my skin, surely my favorite song from The Voice, is a piece of genius that Musk has been trying to make a reality for years, but his interest is regaining now that we are approaching the date on which his project goes from wanting to fuck pigs and monkeys’ hairstyles, to do it in somewhat more developed primates; the humans. The debate in this regard is not about whether there will be someone who wants to be the guinea pig… for having, surely there is even a queue for a new iPhone to embed the chip. If Anthony Loffredo has metamorphosed into a black alien for taste and pleasure, what would a victim of the society of the spectacle and the heyday of identity not be willing to do? Well, less think with common sense, almost nothing.

The real questions have more to do with the ethical value of this decision. If we attend to an individualistic and neoliberal expression, every human should have the right to let them intervene in his brain if he gives his consent. To position ourselves in a less nihilistic concept and with a more community sense, allowing brain surgery to someone healthy is a real nonsense. A buzz that not even Beksiński’s paintings. This is a very dangerous, life-threatening intervention that isn’t worth all of the X-Men’s powers. But this is a debate that extends to the sale of organs, passing through prostitution.

Personally, and while I admire Elon Musk’s creative disposition to make synatrism a fait accompli, I’m afraid I wouldn’t let myself get my hands on the skull-covered meatloaf I call a brain except in the case of life or death. death. under my skinI would prefer that there were only things of my absolute and uncompromising property. No barcode, and of course no wireless transmitters. Unfortunately, for the cynics of these interventions, I bring up again the comparison with the smartphone; a device that forty years ago seemed absolutely insane, even more so if we take into account how dependent we use it, but today it forms part of our daily lives with the same naturalness as television.

That means that we will not be, in the future, far from the alternate reality of the movie Anonymousby Andrew Niccol, which right now seems as fictional to us as The Lord of the rings. Golum, however, will never be a reality (unless the Reptilian Musk takes to genetic manipulation… and what we needed), but Anonymous and a world where everything is interconnected and registered, a world with very high security rates, without disease, without murders and with absolutely no freedom, nor wrong humanity, it does become more and more feasible. Y, Neuralink, is a first step in that direction.

Meanwhile, and awaiting the arrival of ‘brain-computational transhumanism’, I will continue listening to Sinatra. Because not all the pleasures of the past have lost their aroma in the present And it’s not worth always tormenting yourself. Since, as La Voz said, That’s life…