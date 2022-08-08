Eiza González and the perfect accessory to wear a mini short

Eiza González shows that she is not only conquering Hollywood because of her great talent, but also because of her great style and passion for fashion. Now she joins the list of artists who wear accessories like a Barbie doll.

Her successes in following trends position her as one of the favorites and now, through her accessories, she managed to turn a vintage outfit into a modern and fashionable look.

The Mexican actress, Eiza González, is taking a short vacation in Italy and it was through her Instagram stories that she caused an impact by sharing photos of her bohemian look with a rather large and particular accessory that earned her a comparison with the Barbie doll .

The accessory with which Eiza González conquered Italy

With a summer look worthy of a Hollywood star, Eiza captivated wearing a maxi pink hatwhich immediately made us think of the fabulous accessories that a Barbie would wear no matter what.

Let us remember that in recent months the Barbiecore trend has been on the rise. Other celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Florence Pugh, Eva Longoria and more, they have chosen to wear this season, making the total pink look a dream come true for our inner girl, but now with much more style.

However, if you are not a fan of bringing this trend to your entire look, accessories can be your allies and key pieces for your outfit, just as Eiza González did.

With the right choice of accessories, you can take your look to another level. In the case of Eiza, she also added some glasses oval vintage silhouette that in no way detracted from her hat, which perfectly covered and fit her beautiful hair and which undoubtedly was of great help to cover her from the sun of the Italian coasts.

The look made up of a light crochet blouse and white shorts reflects the necessary freshness for summer days and remains sober, elegant and chic, so the maxi hat It is the perfect accessory since, in addition to standing out for its large size, it adds a touch of color to the look and elevates it monumentally.

With a basic of summer and our closet, Eiza González shows why she is conquering Hollywood and the world.

What do you think, would you use it?