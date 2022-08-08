Dua Lipa appointed honorary ambassador of Kosovo

Dua Lipa credit:Bang Showbiz

Dua Lipa, who was born in London to Albanian parents, moved with her family to Kosovo’s capital, Pristina, in 2008, shortly after the country declared its independence.

Now, the artist who paraded alongside Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman at Paris Couture Week last July, was invited to receive the medal as honorary ambassador of that country by President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, at a reception with his family.

Dua, who was in Kosovo to give a performance at the Sunny Hill Festival, an annual event organized with her father, Dukagjin Lipa, posted some images of the moment on her social media as she reflected on the “honor” of her new role.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be able to represent my country around the world and to continue my work and efforts to make a mark and make a difference. The youth of Kosovo deserve the right to visa liberalization, the freedom of travel and dream big. Thank you”.

In the images of the event you can see the interpreter of ‘Levitating’ -who will make her film debut alongside Henry Cavill in the thriller ‘Argylle’- dressed in an oversized olive green blazer and a black maxi dress that she complemented with striking silver earrings.

The actress posed with President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, who was wearing a summery cream pantsuit, and chatted with her and her relatives.

The singer also shared on social networks the letter that the leader of that country had written to her, inviting her to accept the award, and in which she told her that the entire population was “immensely proud” of her success.

“In addition to being a world-class and one-of-a-kind artist, you are also a role model for many girls and women around the world as an outspoken activist. But above all, what you have done for the people of Kosovo, by making the Republic of Kosovo known, is unprecedented and truly invaluable,” the national leader wrote.

The president also added that she hoped that they could “find a way to work together on the causes that we both consider important, including the international position of Kosovo.”