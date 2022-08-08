“By mandate of heaven” and other recommended premieres between August 8 and 14 on streaming platforms

The new titles for the second week of August in streaming. (Star Plus, Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max)

As of today, Sunday, the new productions that will arrive this second week of August in the services of streamingand as always, Infobae brings them all for you so you don’t miss any. Next, you know the list of all the content that is coming.

Some of the most anticipated are by command of heaven in StarPlus, I never in its third season on Netflix, Prime Video has News of a kidnapping Y A League of Their Own; among other titles.

I just killed my father (August 9)

Anthony Templet killed his father and never denied it. But his motives refer to a complex truth. (Netflix)



“Anthony Templet never denied shooting his father. But his motives are a complex issue with profound implications that affect not just one family.” This is officially described Netflix.

AUGUST 10

1917

“1917” is a drama and war film revolving around the First World War. (Universal Pictures)

At the height of World War I, two young British soldiers, Schofield and Blake, are given an almost impossible mission. So, in a race with little to no time on their side, they’ll be tasked with traversing enemy territory to deliver a message that will prevent a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers, including Blake’s own brother.

1917 It is part of the Filmaffinity list as one of the best war films or war films, occupying position 27.

The Thieves: The True Story of the Robbery of the Century

“The Thieves: The True Story of the Century Robbery” is a 2022 documentary, directed by Matías Gueilburt. (Netflix)

Argentine documentary in which, through interviews, the authors of the most famous bank robbery in Argentina reveal how and why they carried out their daring heist in 2006. It is directed by Matthias Gueilburt.

School Tales: The Series

Inconceivable horrors lurk in the halls of the high school in this anthology of ghost stories directed by veteran Thai horror filmmakers. (Netflix)

Ted Bundy: The Final Confession

In 1980, Ted Bundy was sentenced to death by electrocution. In the years that followed, he agreed to reveal the details of his crimes, but only to one man: Bill Hagmaier, one of the original five agents of the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit. (RLJEFilms)

instant makeover

Iron Chef: Brazil

Locke & Key – S3

AUGUST 12

Never have I ever- S3

Never Have I Ever Season 3 – Trailer – Netflix

In the third season, the main couple made up of the characters Devi Vishwakumar and Paxton Hall-Yoshida hold hands and walk through the corridors of their school, being the mega center of attention. This is what the preview shows.

Her friends, Eleanor and Fabiola look very surprised, but congratulate her for achieving something she always wanted. However, she Devi has also sparked envy among several classmates and this repudiation is due to the fact that she reached her desired popularity, that is, she is no longer a loser.

Dota: Dragonborn Book 3

The Musical – S3

Day shift

AUGUST 12

News of a kidnapping

One of the most impressive books by Colombian writer Gabriel García Márquez comes to Prime Video. Based on a true story about the kidnapping of a group of prominent Colombian figures in the 1990s. (Prime Video)

News of a kidnapping tells the true story of the kidnapping of a group of prominent Colombian women in the 1990s. It is an adaptation of the homonymous book by Gabriel Garcia Marquez.

A League of Their Own

Remake of the 90’s movie starring Tom Hanks and Madonna. (Prime Video)



“Comedy series about the World War II All-American Women’s Professional Baseball League. The series evokes the joyful spirit of the film Penny Marshall, as she delves into the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. Likewise, she delves into race and sexuality by following the journey of a new set of characters as they carve their own paths onto the pitch, both in the league and outside of it.”

All for Lucy -S2

“All for Lucy” This focuses on Lucy, who is a woman who wants to be in love, but does not want to give up her individuality. (Prime Video)

Loud Addams 2

The Secret Life of Pets (August 14)

The Princess – Documentary (August 13)

#ThePrincess tells the story of Princess Diana exclusively through contemporary archival footage, creating a bold and immersive account of her life and death.(Madam Films)

This documentary, lasting less than two hours, will address the relationship between Diana and Charles, the Prince and Princess of Wales, which, in one way or another, became a kind of bait for the British and international tabloids for almost two decades. , for their marriage, the birth of their children and their intricate separation. Among other topics.

By command of heaven (August 10)

True crime drama miniseries based on the non-fiction book of the same name by Jon Krakauer. (Star Plus)

by command of heaven enters the list of the best 50 TV series of 2022, and follows Two brothers who believe they have been chosen by God to kill an innocent woman and her young daughter.

Andrew Garfield (The amazing Spiderman) is its protagonist.

It wasn’t my fault: Colombia (August 10)

It narrates, in each of its episodes, the unitary story of a case of femicide or attempted femicide, inspired by one or several true stories. (Star Plus)

It wasn’t my fault: Colombia is the linked story of a case of femicide or attempted femicide, inspired by one or several true stories. The common thread is woven by the fictional story of Angela Iregui, a lawyer who will be compromised in one way or another in each of the processes to be resolved.

I am Groot (August 10)

A series of short films featuring Groot along with various unusual characters. (DisneyPlus)

I am Groot keep going Follow the glory days of Baby Groot growing up and getting into trouble among the stars, and you’ll develop a story in which Groot will return to his home planet, Planet X. The renowned actor, producer and director Vin Diesel lends his voice to the little tree in its infant stage.

Evil By Design (August 12)

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Aug 14)

After the hurricane (August 12)

“After the Hurricane” is an adaptation of the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sheri Fink. (AppleTV+)

Based on real events, it narrates the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath in a hospital in the area. When the waters rose, the power went out and the heat soared, the exhausted workers of a New Orleans hospital were forced to make decisions that would later haunt them for years to come.

