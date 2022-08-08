Brock Lesnar refused to fight a WWE Superstar in 2017

Former WWE Superstar Road Dogg claimed on the show The Wrestling Outlawsfrom the YouTube channel Sportskeeda Wrestling, what Brock Lesnar He did not want to work with Jinder Mahal at all in 2017, being one of the many cases where the company’s famous personality refused to work with other talents.

“So yeah, Brock (Lesnar) said: ‘I will not work with him (Jinder Mahal)’. He said that about multiple people, by the way.”

Brock Lesnar had a reign with the WWE Universal Championship of more than 500 days. In the year 2017, he had planned to face Jinder Mahal at Survivor Series, but in the end the plans changed, since that fight never happened. Because Mahal lost the WWE Championship at the hands of AJ Styles, who ultimately faced Lesnar, in a battle of champions in this famous live premium event.



Lesnar was last seen, at WWE SummerSlam 2022, facing Roman Reigns, in a chaotic Last Man Standing match, which he lost after several interventions by The Lineage and Theory. Thus wasting his opportunity for revenge for the Undisputed Universal Championship.

Likewise, we already know that Brock Lesnar’s presence would be assured by the first live premium event of 2023: WWE Day 1. Which will be held again in Atlanta, Georgia, just as it happened this year, at the State Farm Arena.

