Autumn-winter 2022/2023 hair trends: cuts, hairstyles and trendy colors

Like every season, the catwalks, the street style, the stylists and the celebrities offer us the best outfits to inspire the hair that we will wear the next autumn months. Will bob haircuts or layers be worn? we will return to blond or to chestnut? The options are numerous to give your hair a twist. And although we are in the middle of summer, look towards the new course and catch up with the hair trends of autumn-winter 2022-2023 with the latest trendy haircuts, hairstyles and hair colors.

Trendy haircuts fall/winter 2022/2023: blunt bob

The blunt bob seen at the Fendi Fall Winter 2022-2023 show.Imaxtree.

The long hair Slightly blunt cuts slightly shorter at the nape will be a hit this fall as an alternative to the classic bob because they come with a lot more movement, and are better suited to different face types and styles. textures of hair.

Trendy haircuts autumn/winter 2022/2023: shaggy mullet

Mica Argaaraz in a layered shaggy mullet with bangs.Imaxtree.

there will also be haircuts whose 80’s influence is more than evident and one of them is the mullet cut that will continue to be very present with or without bangs and will evolve towards longer and shaggy mullets that play in favor of the texture of the hair, suitable even for curly or wavy hair, enhancing the texture of your hair for a minimum drying.

Trend haircuts fall/winter 2022/2023: pixie

The pixie haircut of the Chanel Fall Winter 2022-2023 fashion show for Louise de Chevigny.Imaxtree.

As Eduardo Sánchez, director of Maison Eduardo Sánchez, points out, elegant pixies will also arrive in force, “from the most short to ms untidyadapted to each face and hair texture to find the most flattering cut”.

Trendy haircuts autumn/winter 2022/2023: clavicut paraded

Etro proposes a paraded clavicut haircut with bangs with coppery ombre highlights.Imaxtree.

The paraded clavicut will probably become the star haircut this fall 2022-2023. And it is that this elongated bob at the height of the clavicle is one of those that feels best. According to Lex Sestelo, “it is a perfect option for women who haven’t decided on short hair but don’t want to wear extra-long hair and be one of the big winners,” he says.

Trendy haircuts fall/winter 2022/2023: bottleneck bangs

With a clear nod to the hair trends of the 70s that are coming back, the bottleneck fringe will be another of your safe bets. And they work both on loose or collected long hair with ponytail like in midi long hair.

Trend haircuts autumn/winter 2022/2023: butterfly

Wearing your hair long in the fall gives you endless options when it comes to experimenting with your haircut and your hairstyles and in that sense, the butterfly haircut will be very popular because in addition to wearing layers it gives you the option to try them with different tools or let it air dry for an effortlessly spectacular look.

Trend hair colors autumn/winter 2022/2023: luminous chestnut

Light brown with medium hair parted in the middle seen at the Alexandre Vauthier fall 2022 show.Imaxtree.

After a hair bleached in summer by the sun, they will take the light brown with very subtle streaks one to two shades lighter than the base. And the ideal is to choose hazelnut nuances either chocolate for a natural and warm result for autumn.

Trend hair colors autumn/winter 2022/2023: redheads and copper blonde

The red and copper tones and copper blonde will continue to be a trend next fall. In addition to the colors that are close to the natural, the biggest bet will be the “blorange”, which as Lex Sestelo assures us, “will triumph over the orange manes and that pull towards the blonde, or what is the same, a midpoint between the blond and the redhead“.

Trend hair colors autumn/winter 2022/2023: vanilla blondes

Clmence Posy with a vanilla blonde.GTres Online.

Vanilla blondes and 90s style as worn meg ryan either Jennifer Aniston They will also be among the most requested in hairdressers but they will be taken with caramel highlights around the face to brighten and frame it with soft transitions in the strands.

Hairstyles trend autumn/winter 2022/2023: soft waves

To add texture to straight hair in autumn, the soft waves that can be achieved with a flat iron or a straightener will also add points. crimper to then comb them with a touch of texturizing spray that gives them more movement.

Hairstyles trend autumn/winter 2022/2023: low ponytail

The low ponytail adorned with a PatBo parade bow for this fall.Imaxtree.

Between the effortless hairstyles easier and at the same time elegant to go well styled on a daily basis, the low ponytail with accessories such as a bow as we have seen in the parade of PatBo We also love it because it works both for a date and for your working looks.

Hairstyles trend autumn/winter 2022/2023: liquid hair or smooth and polished

Smooth and polished hair and even in its liquid hair version with mirror effect It is also one of the trends in hairstyles that we will see for the new season. You can prepare your hair to take this trend with a styling cream and a heat protector to then straighten it with the iron protecting your hair with a heat protector.

Hairstyles trend autumn/winter 2022/2023: ballerina bun

Zuhair Murad’s ballerina bun fall winter 2022 2023.Imaxtree.

Slicked back ballerina buns will continue to be another of the hairstyles of the fall season. And they are also the easiest to do because you just have to comb a ponytail, twist it to shape the bun and put a touch of fixation to make it more polished.

It may interest you