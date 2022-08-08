American Actor Roger Mosley Dies – NBC 7 Dallas (39)

Character actor Roger Mosley, who appeared in a host of television shows and movies in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s but was best known for his regular appearances on ”Magnum, PI”, died Sunday at age 83, her daughter announced.

“Roger E. Mosley, my father, his friend, his ‘coach Mosley,’ his ‘TC’ from Magnum PI, passed away at 1:17 am,” Ch-a Mosley posted on Facebook.

“He was surrounded by his family as he transcended in peace. We could never mourn such an incredible man. He will hate any tears made on his behalf. It’s time to celebrate the legacy he left us all. I love you dad. You loved you.” I also. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will take care of mom, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. She rests easy.”

The cause of death was not disclosed.

Mosley played helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin on “Magnum, PI,” which was a big hit for CBS from 1980 to 1988. He came out of retirement to play Booky, TC’s barber, in an episode of reboot of “Magnum” in 2019. Mosley was born in Los Angeles and attended Jordan High School.

In addition to “Magnum, PI,” he appeared on “Night Court,” “Kung Fu,” “Starsky and Hutch,” “Kojak,” “The Rockford Files,” “Baretta,” and Sanford and Son,” among other shows.

On the big screen, his film roles included 1974’s “McQ” with John Wayne, 1977’s “Semi-Tough” with Burt Reynolds and Kris Kristofferson, 1990’s “Heart Condition” with Denzel Washington and Bob Hoskins, and 1990’s “Pentathlon.” 1994 with Dolph Lundgren.

He also played Sonny Liston in the 1977 Muhammad Ali biopic “The Greatest.”