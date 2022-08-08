After her Cannes looks, Anne Hathaway triumphs in Haute Couture

Anne Hathaway is unstoppable. First it was her looks at the Cannes festival. Although it is difficult to become the protagonist of a red carpet as big as the one in the Croisettethe actress of Armageddon Time It achieved it –and with a note– in its last edition.

The New Yorker is one of the most profitable names in Hollywood since her debut hit theaters two decades ago, surprise princess. And, now, it is also a consolidated fashion icon step where you step. After her time at the festival, Anne Hathaway returned to the United States to fully immerse herself in the recording of her next film, moms‘ instinct, a directed by Olivier Masset-Depasse, which will also include the participation of Jessica Chastain And it will be released next year. However, Hathaway didn’t want to miss out. the Valentino Haute Couture show that took place last night in Rome and which was also attended by other celebrities such as Laura Pausino or Florence Pugh.

valentineled by Pierpaolo Piccioli, stopped the world of fashion last night with the presentation of its Haute Couture proposals in the Spanish Steps in Rome, a sacred place that contains a lot of history and great symbolism for Italians. “Haute Couture is a continuous beginning, since you always have to start from scratch, without patterns or maps. The same design can be interpreted in completely different ways six months or six years after it was created. What makes the difference is the people who use it, the human approach, and that is the story that I like to tell, ”explained the designer about this collection that he named The Beginning and that is an ode to the history of the Italian house.