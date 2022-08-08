49 and Beautiful: Cameron Diaz Shares Her Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Routine

Cameron Diaz stands out thanks to her talent and beauty, for this reason many of her followers have not hesitated for a single second to ask her about her routine diet to reach the age of 49 with that grace that has characterized her so much for decades.

According to information issued by the eatingwell portal, in his younger years at Cameron Diaz She did not care much about her healthy eating, and in one of her statements she revealed that she was a reformed fast food addict. However, her years of research for her books taught her the true meaning of nurturing her body for optimal health. That’s how she wrote it on The Longevity Book:

“Good nutrition can prolong life. What we eat affects how long we live and how we feel every day we’re alive.”

The actress who since the past 2015 is married to the singer and producer benji madden recently detailed how he puts together the food combinations for his daily meals. We describe it below:

Breakfast

At breakfast, Cameron Diaz choose to drink a bottle of water first thing in the morning, in order to hydrate after eight hours without drinking liquid. In her diet, she chooses to eat two breakfasts, the first is something really light, either an apple with almond butter, or a little oatmeal or scrambled eggs.

Lunch

His formula for aging gracefully at lunchtime is: proteins + carbohydrates + good fats + green leafy vegetables. In addition, in the aforementioned portal, eatingwell, he also confessed that “everything tastes better with a little lemon”.

Appetizers

Though Cameron Diaz He is not a great lover of sandwiches, in case he provokes an appetizer, he prepares a plate of cereals with vegetables, chicken broth, lemon and garlic. In addition to this, they also drink their respective probiotics, which is a rice-based drink.

Dinner

It is clearly that Cameron Diaz is not a fan of sweets, when asked about her favorite dinner dish, she replied that it is a “tasty high protein dish with avocado”. In one of her jokes, she revealed that her famous lamb chops are one of the reasons why her husband, Benji Madden, loves her.