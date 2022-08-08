10 films made to “apologize” to fans

Too much fan service, neglect of the will of the public, unexpected and unwelcome changes, plots a little too banal and predictable: there are truly endless reasons why a chapter of an appreciated film saga can be rejected in a bad way by the most spectators. passionate. We have experienced it with many of the best known franchises in the history of the big screen, from Star Wars toMarvel Cinematic Universepassing through Indiana Jones and the DC Extended Universe. A decidedly rarer phenomenon, however, is that of directors who, feeling “guilty” for having directed the most unsuccessful segment of a saga, decide to take action, in one way or another, to be forgiven by the target audience. It is no coincidence that often there is a sudden change of direction in the approach to a franchise when it comes to sequels, prequels or reboots: in some cases the authors, obviously supported by the majors, have tried to remedy the mistakes made previously. making films that in a certain sense almost resemble sincere “apologies”. It was the case of the poor man Sylvester Stallonewho after the negative reception reserved for his Rocky V he did not rest until 2006, the year of the big screen debut of Rocky Balboa, much more appreciated by the public than the previous film. But he is not the only one. Talking about Vin Dieselanother famous name in the action scene, the authors of XxX they paid dearly for his exclusion from the second chapter of the saga. The absence of his Xander Cage infuriated fans to the point that it prompted the major to contact him again for the third film in the franchise, after the actor and protagonist had stepped aside due to a script considered unsatisfactory. In short, there are so many examples of feature films made as an apology after an error in the path that made fans turn up their noses. If you want to discover all the others, you just have to browse our gallery today.

