Why are they called Panama hats if they are from Ecuador?

Just as there is no summer without the classic Ibizan white dresses and sandals, they say that there is no summer without a hat. One of those unisex and summer accessories par excellence, which has accompanied us throughout history and which with the arrival of the sun and heat is synonymous with that classic panama hat.

A type of braided hat perfect for escaping the heat and that throughout history some of the political personalities, actors and celebrities best known.

But where is this hat really from? Although the logical thing, looking at its name, would be to think that its origin was in Panama, the reality is that this perfect complement in charge of refreshing our ideas during the hottest months, is from Ecuador. But then why do we call panama hat to this hat of Ecuadorian origin? We tell you.

How is it made and where does it come from?

Panama, straw hat, jipijapa… This summery accessory has all kinds of names that come to refer to this same piece made based on very fine braided toquilla straw (braided palm leaves Carludovica palmata).

A material that is considered a World Heritage Site by UNESCO and that makes it a true luxury accessory that can reach 2,000 euros, in the case of a hat with designation of origin.

A hat whose origins are also linked to arrival of the Spanish conquerors to the coasts of Ecuadorsince the indigenous people used to use this type of fabric to cover their heads and protect themselves from the sun as early as 1531.

Little by little, the regions of Montecristi and Jipijapa copied this type of hat and adopted European designs, to spend centuries later being manufactured on a larger scale until they became the current designs.

why is it called panama hat?

As for the reasons why this Ecuadorian hat has been baptized as a Panama hat, the reality is that there are several theories about it. The most widespread is the one that links the confusion of naming this toquilla straw hat as a Panama hat with the beginning of the construction of the panama canal and President Theodore Roosevelt’s visit to its excavations in November 1906.

An event that had a wide coverage of the media and the press at an international level and that also popularized this garment.

But although there is no doubt that this event popularized this type of accessory, the truth is that there were already references prior to the panama hat around 1800. It coincided with the commercial transfer of Panamawhich had nothing to do with the scarce commercial movement of the Ecuadorian region.

This made the manufacturers themselves choose to sell their parts in Panama. A change that was also favored during the California gold rush, since most of those who traveled through Panama at that time, chose to buy one of these hats. Hence, its origin is related to this area and not to Ecuador.

the star accessory

Currently, the toquilla straw hat has become one of those accessories that never goes out of style and always returns to the outfits summer with the arrival of the sun and the heat. An accessory with a long history behind it and that has been gaining great renown in the world of art, cinema and fashion.

In fact, there are many familiar faces and a large number of Hollywood celebrities who have already worn this accessory with the most elegant styles, but also in the most peculiar and daring ways. Among them we find names like: Angelina Jolie, Emma Watson, Robert Redford, Johnny Depp, Michael Jackson, Sean Connery, Mick Jagger, Winston Churchill.

