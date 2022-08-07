Who’s who in the Kardashian-Jenner family

It is no secret that the Kardashian clan has become one of the most acclaimed families internationally. Their faces are known throughout the international scene, so much so that they have even created their own television series. After a successful first season, the second edition of the kardashians It is already a reality and will arrive on the Disney platform on September 22 in the United States, so it will arrive in our country months later. Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kris, Kendall and Kylie will return to become the absolute protagonists of the 40 episodes that are about to be released.

But to explain where its success comes from, you have to go back a long time. The key member of the family is Robert George Kardashian, who in 1978 married Kristen and had four children. However, the name of the patriarch of the clan began to sound strongly due to his work as a lawyer, since he was one of the key parties in the OJSimpson trial, one of the most mediatic legal battles in America. In 2003, Robert passed away and, far from his family being forgotten, the Kardashians went on to occupy the headlines of all the international press. The reason: the leak of a pornographic video that starred Kim. An inelegant way to rise to fame, but it was the perfect opportunity for the family to have their own reality show, Keep Up with The Kardashians. But, who is who within the family tree of one of the most mediatic families in the world?

Chris Jenner

After her controversial divorce from OJSimpson and her subsequent death, the matriarch of the clan decided to give love a second chance and began an affair with Bruce Jenner -currently Caitlyn Jenner- with whom she had two daughters, Kendall and Kylie. Finally, they put an end to her love story in 2013, which made the ‘momager’, a mix between mom and manager, become a successful businesswoman and began to take the reins of his family.

kourtney kardashian

She is the firstborn of the family, who has recently been in the news for her commented wedding with Travis Barker. She though she is the most unknown of the clan, The older sister had a relationship with Scott Disick and as a result of their love their three children were born, Mason, Penelope and Reign Aston. Kourtney studied at Marymount Roman Catholic School for Girls, before finishing her studies in Tucson, where she received a degree in performing arts from the University of Arizona. Besides working as a model for different brands and being a real influencer on social mediathe eldest of the clan is a businesswoman and, together with her mother, has several children’s clothing boutiques in Los Angeles and New York under the name of Smooch. In turn, she is the co-owner and active operator of DASH, a clothing boutique that is partnered by her sisters Kim and Khloe.

kim kardashian

It could be said that she is the most mediatic of the family, in addition to the fact that some media suggest that she has been the one who has brought her sisters to fame. She married Kanye West and had three children: North, Saint, Chicago and Salm, the latter two by surrogacy. The influencer has known how to make the most of her fame, sneaking into the list of billionaires of Forbes. A business lover, Kim, in addition to being a co-owner of DASH, has been a model for some of the world’s best-known brands, such as Balenciaga. She also undertook her own line of perfumes, was co-founder of ShoeDazzlecreated a sunscreen called kardashian glamor and a clothing line called K Dash. As for her personal life, it seems that the best known of the clan has given a new opportunity to love with actor Pete Davidson, with whom she was seen at the MET 2022 gala.

Khloe Kardashian

You could say that she is the rebel of the family. In the first season of the family reality show, the young woman was sentenced to 30 days in prison for violating her probation, after committing a crime of reckless driving under the influence of alcohol. Some time later she married Lamar Odom, with whom she was on the verge of death due to an overdose. A relationship that came to an end in 2013 and, some time later, she began dating Tristan Thompsons, father of her only daughter. khloe she has not been happy in love either and, after ending their romance due to infidelity on his part, the couple seems to have given themselves a new opportunity.

rob kardashian

The lesser-known member is the only son of Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian. Apparently, fame did not sit well with him and he decided to get away from the media spotlight. Although he is the least visible member of the family, he has not always been like this, since he was also part of the show and appeared in more than 300 episodes. None of his business came to fruition and his name began to sound loud when he began a scandalous relationship with Blai Chyna and, as a result of his love, Dream Kardashian was born. Nevertheless, their love failed and they soon began a legal battle for custody of the little girlprompting Rob to post intimate images of his ex-wife on Instagram, later filing charges against her for violence.

Kendall Jenner

Daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, she is one of the highest paid models in the world. Her fame began in the family reality show and, at just 14 years old, she signed with the Wilhelmina Models modeling agency, beginning her professional career with photo shoots for Forever 21, reaching the pinnacle of fame in 2015, when she walked for Victoria’s Secret’s. As for his personal life, few details have emerged. She has been linked to Harry Styles, Justin Bieber and Nick Jonas, however her last confirmed relationship has been with basketball star Devin Booker. And it is that, although it seems that her life is ideal, the truth is that it has not been a bed of roses, since she herself has confessed to suffering from anxiety and panic attacks.

Kylie Jenner

She is the youngest of the family, although she has nothing to envy her sisters, since she has become in the youngest billionaire in the world. The first time her face appeared on the small screen, she was just a child. From that moment, her name began to sound very strong in the press, launching a makeup brand that has not stopped succeeding, kyliecosmetics. It also has a body care brand, a bikini brand and a baby brand. Surrounded by close friends like Rosalía, her personal life is more settled than ever, enjoying motherhood with little Stormi and Coco, and love with Travis Scott.