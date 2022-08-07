What can I cook to eat? Recipe to make a simple and delicious cream of broccoli

the creams Made of veggies They are a pampering to the heart without hesitation. There is nothing better for a busy day than being able to enjoy a steaming bowl of cream. The most wonderful thing about the cream is that it is totally multifaceted and chameleonic, you can make them in one vegetablecombined with milk or with potato, thick or lighter.

For that reason, I bring you a very simple recipe of cream of broccoli that you can surely share with whoever you want. With this cream you can take advantage of the benefits of broccoli and all the ingredients you will need to buy or get to prepare this delicious cream.

Ingredients:

1 pc of broccoli

½ piece of white onion

vegetable oil c/s

25 gr of butter with salt.

1 cup of whipping cream

3 cups of milk or chicken broth

garlic salt to taste

Cotija cheese to finish

Process:

In a medium saucepan, melt the butter together with the vegetable oil, and sauté the white onion in irregular pieces.

Cut the piece of broccoli into smaller florets and sauté together with the onion when it is more caramelized.

Don’t let it overcook. It’s just a light stir fry.

Add the whipping cream and the garlic salt. Let it come to a boil and blend perfectly.

Return to pot and add liquids. Rectify the seasoning and ready

Serve accompanied by cream and cotija cheese.