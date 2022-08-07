This is the renowned public high school where Violet Anne studies: The eldest daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner attends Los Angeles High School | People | Entertainment

Violet Anne Affleck, the daughter of Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Garneris already one Teen 16 years old who, with a low and discreet profile, studies in a historic school in The Angelswith much less exposure than her sister Seraphin Rose Elizabeth.

Violet leads a quiet life like any girl her age. And this includes, of course, the culmination of their secondary studies before going to the college.

Violet Anne Affleck High School

According to the Terra web portal, Violet Anne Affleck, the eldest daughter of Ben Affleck and who gets along really well with Jennifer Lopezattends the renowned secondary school High Schoollocated in Los Angeles, USA.

The teenager is clear that she does not want to dedicate herself to acting or film industry like his parents, since his main hobbies are sportsread books, dance and ride.

They are the three children of Ben Affleck with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel share their father’s fame

Violet, who will turn 17 in December, is completing high school at Los Angeles High School, the public school oldest in the South Los Angeles region with an annual enrollment of nearly 2,000 students.

Regarding the specialization of the graduates of Los Angeles High School is often related to mathematics, sciences and the technologyand students leaving school are often prepared through intensive and rigorous courses.

Violet Anne was loyal to her mother! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding date coincided with her divorce and for this reason her eldest daughter was the only one who did not attend the event

This allows them to have a greater preparation when starting their college career. And Violet Affleck is about to finish high school in this place. It should be noted that among the celebrities who graduated from Los Angeles High School, the writer Ray Bradbury and the actor Dustin Hoffmann.

Public appearances of Violet Affleck

Although Violet Affleck is not active in the social networks, she does appear publicly accompanied by her father or mother. As reported by Celeb True, one of her first public appearances was in 2013, when she was seen with her parents in separate instances.

In March 2018, the then 12-year-old was spotted on a couple of occasions. The first one in Los Angeles along with her mother, her father and her sister Seraphina Rose Elizabeth. A week later, Violet was with her mother when the duo was observed shopping on the streets of New York. (AND)

We recommend these news