This is how Madonna and Kylie Jenner dance cumbia on TikTok: VIDEO

What a rhythm! Madonna boasted of being one of the artists who fell into the world of trending on TikTok and with this dance she set an example for the other artists to follow her example and now ‘Good Cumbia’ is one of the songs heard on Spotify.

The video of ‘The Queen of pop’ It is one of the most viewed in the short video platform

Madonna dances to the rhythm of ‘Cumbia Buena’

And it is that we have already seen everything with this new video of Madonna where we see her very relaxed making a trend that undoubtedly set an example before anothers celebrities who have already joined this dance.

We do not need to explain much about this trend since just by looking at it, we can observe the size it has madonna up to have some fun with your followers and also, promote new music and thus, grow new exponents or those who are not so well known.

In this case, the ‘Hugh Up’ singer shared a video with a colorful effect that seems to move with waves while simulating being dancing with the song Good Cumbia‘ as background music.

Here we leave you the video of Madonna dancing cumbia on TikTok.

Actresses who dance on TikTok

To continue with this trend, various actresses and singers joined this new trend and shared their fun video.

Among them we can see Kylie Jenner and Danna Paola as well as the singers and Ha*Ash sisters.

In addition, other influencers are boasting about ‘moving their hips’ in this fun trend that has already placed ‘Good Cumbia’ as one of the songs most popular on TikTok.

see to Madonna, Danna Paola and Kylie Jenner, dance such a peculiar and popular genre of Mexico and Colombia No.it makes you happy since, as the saying would say; In tastes genres are broken.