The unexpected connection between Cristian Castro and Johnny Depp

What do they have in common Veronica Castrothe great Mexican diva of divas with the American actor Johnny Depp, who not long ago received a favorable sentence in the trial he had with his ex? Well, although it seems that the answer would be “not much”, the truth is that Veronica recently declared her love for the actor who gave life to the crazy Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga.

Veronica Castro He took to social media to publicly declare his love for Johnny Deppand it is precisely this space in which Vero has found the best place to vent after the death of her mother and having decided -at least for the moment- to have distanced herself from the media and from any interview.

Related news

The unexpected confession of love from Verónica Castro to Johnny Depp

It was on her official Twitter account (@vrocastroficial) that Cristian Castro’s mother took the opportunity to share a photo of Johnny Depp and make it clear that the Hollywood actor is “her type.”

The unexpected connection between Cristian Castro and Jhonny Depp. Photo: Terra Archive.

“Just now that he’s in Tijuana I found you the father for Cristian. I hope you agree with me because if not, then I’m sorry. He’s all my type,” he tweeted. Veronica Castro on his social network, and accompanied the message with an image where you can see on one side a photo of Cristian castro and, on the other, to Johnny Depp. The publication gave a lot to talk about and went viral.

The unexpected connection between Cristian Castro and Jhonny Depp. Photo: Twitter @vrocastroficial

Among so many repercussions and reactions that the original and funny publication generated, there was no shortage of jokes. “But Cristian doesn’t even look like Jack Sparrow’s mushrooms, rather he looks like Captain Barbossa JAJAUJAJAHSHSHSJS,” Tiara replied (@soytiara_) to Veronica Castroalluding to the fierce and ruthless enemy of Johnny Depp’s character in the successful film and who is played by Geoffrey Rush.