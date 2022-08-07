The unexpected connection between Cristian Castro and Johnny Depp

What do they have in common Veronica Castrothe great Mexican diva of divas with the American actor Johnny Depp, who not long ago received a favorable sentence in the trial he had with his ex? Well, although it seems that the answer would be “not much”, the truth is that Veronica recently declared her love for the actor who gave life to the crazy Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga.

Veronica Castro He took to social media to publicly declare his love for Johnny Deppand it is precisely this space in which Vero has found the best place to vent after the death of her mother and having decided -at least for the moment- to have distanced herself from the media and from any interview.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker