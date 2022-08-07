The real reason behind Will Smith’s apology to Chris Rock: Did Jada make him do it?

The name of Will Smith returns to the headlines of various media.

More than four months after Chris Rock was slapped at the Oscars, The 53-year-old actor took to his social media to post a video publicly apologizing to the comedian.

In the audiovisual Will Simith states that he is willing to meet with Chris Rock to solve the problem, however, he points out that the comedian He has told you that “he is not ready to talk yet.” Also, the actor expressed be “ashamed” of their actions.

“I was offline and I was wrong. My actions are not related to the man I want to be.” he pointed.

#showbiz | Four months after the slap of #Will Smith to Chris Rock, the actor broke the silence and posted a video on his social networks, in which he apologizes for his “unacceptable behavior” and offers his partner to speak whenever he wants. pic.twitter.com/NJ0NjYRE8y – People & Life (@Gente_eP) July 29, 2022

The real reason behind Will Smith’s apology: Did Jada make him do it?

Once the video of Will Smith apologizing went viral, various media began to report that, in reality, the actor did not want to offer a public apology, which has made many begin to question why he did it.

According to a source close to the actor for U.S. Weekly, the real reason behind his apology is his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who pressured him to apologize after the controversy will negatively affect your podcast, Red Table Talk.

Also, it is said that the actor’s management team also spoke with the actor to convince him.

“Jada has been pressuring Will to apologize. She has been hitting up her Red Table Talk podcast for a while now. His team wanted to wait for the controversy to die down, but it didn’t. It has become impossible to believe that his career can continue without him dealing with the slap”, Said the aforementioned source.

Until now, Chris Rock has not expressed himself in this regard.