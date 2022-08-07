The alignments of Barcelona vs Pumas

The clash between Cougars and the FC Barcelona has already defined to the 22 players that they will jump onto the field of play and that is that both clubs made known their official lineupwhich makes us think that this duel will have goals and lots emotions.

As is obvious, the FC Barcelona comes out like Favourite to take the Joan Gamper Trophy, but they can’t be trusted Cougarsbecause the Mexican team has top level players how to deal with them, such as ‘Toto’ Salvio, Dani Alves or Dinenno.

The alignments of Barcelona and Pumas

Xavi Hernandez Y Andres Lillini They have thrown their best players onto the pitch in search of the Joan Gamper Trophyso we have sufficient elements to believe that this match will be memorable.

The FC Barcelona jump onto the playing field with Ter Stegen, Ronals Araujo, Busquets, Dembele, Lewandowski, Sergio Robert, RapinhaEric Garcia, Baldé and Gavi.

In the other side, Cougars will face the Spaniards with Julio González, Bennevendo, Palermo Ortiz, Freire, Aldrete, Dani Alves, Meritao, López, Salvio, Dinenno and Del Prete.

How do Barcelona and Pumas get to their match?

The Barcelona arrives with sweeping step and adding very good results, as they will face their last preseason duel after having defeated to clubs like Real Madrid, Inter Miami and New York Red Bull.

Their debut in The Spanish league is scheduled for next August 13day on which they will be measured Vallecano Ray for Day 1, so this will be a final test to face the local tournament and take the throne from the You meringues.

Cougarsmeanwhile, is playing the Opening 2022 where he has had an uncertain start, because after having played 6 games he only adds 1 win, 4 draws and 1 loss.