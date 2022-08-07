Memes also humiliate Pumas after Barcelona’s win

Anyone who can comfort ‘Kikín’ Fonseca? The former Pumas player and now an analyst at TUDN was between angry, sad and disappointed by the way in which his team was mistreated by Barcelona at the Camp Nou for the Joan Gamper trophy. The cats were humiliated by the Catalans, who in less than 20 minutes he was already winning 4-0 ugly with one of those dances.

In just 18 minutes, Pumas could barely touch the ball to move from midfield and resume the game after the series of goals, which inevitably generated a shower of memes. And it is that it became clear that between Barcelona and Liga MX there is a world of difference… no, less, like five.

Hundreds of Pumas fans gathered at the Camp Nou, but they didn’t even get a chance to sing, because in just four minutes they already had two goals against and both Lewandowski and Pedri made goalkeeper Julio González look bad, who after such an act he was able to save a couple and on another occasion luck smiled on him when a ball hit the post and the rebound was just in “the prize drop”, otherwise the goleada would have been worse, much worse.

Meanwhile, in the broadcast of TUDN, that blessed God took the match on open television, ‘Kikín’ Fonseca had one of those days, and after 5 minutes he was already very angry because the Pumas did not show claw, they did not cover and they showed a stage fright of those.

The taunts from Marc Crosas, Francisco Javier González and Paco Villa later turned into words of consolation, after the former striker was silent for several minutes. “Don’t get mad, namesake, don’t let them spoil you on Sunday”Gonzalez recommended.

