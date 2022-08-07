Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench against Brighton

The Premier League opened its doors on Friday evening, with the victory ofArsenal 2-0 at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace (Martinelli and an own goal by Guèhi). After a Saturday full of emotions (above all those of Fulham-Liverpool), Sunday sees the two teams from Manchester busy: United at 3 pm in Italy he will challenge Brighton at Old Trafford, while at 5.30 pm the reigning champions of Manchester City they will debut at West Ham.





Manchester United’s start to the season was pretty good troubledup to now: to complicate it, above all the situation it involves Cristiano Ronaldowho arrived late compared to his teammates at the summer retreat venue, accompanied by his agent Jorge Mendes; not only that, because just a week ago CR7 became the protagonist of a behavior deemed inappropriate by the new coach ten Hag, leaving Old Trafford at the end of the first half of the friendly against Rayo Vallecano.





Man United-Brighton: bad memories for Cristiano Ronaldo

Today’s game against the Brighton inaugurates a season that for the Red Devils should be, in the intentions, that of a return to the Champions League, given that the sixth place of the 2021-2022 season brought Manchester United in Europa League. The disappointing results of last year led the company to inaugurate a new cycle, entrusting it to the same ten Hag, former Ajax Dutch coach. The match against the “Seagulls” is not a match like the others for United, who lost to Brighton last season for 4-0, definitively compromising any remaining chance to enter the top 4 of the ranking. The fans of the Red Devils in that circumstance could not help but notice the bitter smile by Ronaldo after yet another goal scored by De Gea: the surrender of the champion who cannot understand the turn taken by the events.





For today’s game, ten Hag has decided to leave Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench. Jadon will move in place of him in the role of left attacking midfielder Sanchoaccompanied by Eriksen And Bruno Fernandes behind Marcus Rashford. In the two-man midfield they will move instead Fred And McTominay; to defend the poles will be De Geain defense ten Hag ranks, from right to left, Dalot, Maguirethe new Lisandro acquisition Martinez and Luke Shaw.

Manchester United’s lineup for the match against Brighton

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Bruno Fernandes, Eriksen, Sancho; Rashford. Coach: Erik ten Hag

Available: Heaton, Malacia, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Garner, Van de Beek, Elanga, Garnacho, Cristiano Ronaldo.