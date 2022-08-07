Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Parker step up business amid carbon footprint concerns

intentionally or not, Kourtney KardashianShe’s outsmarting her little sister by traveling like the crowd and doing a better job in the environment… just as a host of celebrities – including her relatives – are harvesting the heat from their huge carbon footprints.

Kurt and her husband, Travis Parker, flew an Alaska commercial airline on a flight from LAX to Spokane, Washington earlier this week. it has been said Penelope And the north They were also on the plane.

They seem to have kept everything down, put on masks and headdresses. We know they have a home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Spokane is the closest airport. Hence, they are likely to spend time there.

Of course, commercial cruises haven’t been exactly like his family lately. Remember, a recent report from Yard, a marketing agency, The celebrity called Pollute the air by taking private planes.

Kim Kardashian And the Travis Scott They were among the celebrities who made that list – and as we said, Kylie JennerThe carbon footprint was also a hot topic after she posted a photo of her and Travis with her plane and private jet.

She was also criticized for using her pajamas to shop less than 30 miles from home… just to avoid the LA traffic.

It is safe to say that Travis and Kourtney are doing their best to stay off the polluter list of the planet!

Source link